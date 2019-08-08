Is Nigeria a Banana Republic? -By Sesugh Akume

I had to check again the meaning of a ‘Banana Republic’ when I saw the very poorly-written drivel by the army narrating their fairy tales as their own account in murdering 3 police officers and a civilian on patriotic national duty.

According to the police announcement, which I believe, a notorious criminal who recently got a N100m ransom payment was apprehended in Taraba, the army chased after them, murdered the police officers and civilian and released the criminal to escape. The army blames the police operatives for refusing to identify themselves and to stop at 3 checkpoints, as they had gotten a distress call of kidnap and were in hot pursuit. They also say the police shot at them first, so there was an ensuing gun battle that led to the ‘unfortunate’ death of the 4 persons and wounding of others, with an unidentified person amongst them missing.

First, the army has absolutely no business outside the barracks and in the civil space. None whatsoever! The only time they are to have any is when the police specifically requests, and there is an Act of the National Assembly authorising this. Even at that, their operations are to be led by the police. How is it that the army is answering to distress calls of kidnap, mounting roadblocks in the civil space, and asking the police (a whoever at all) to identify themselves?

A kidnapper was supposedly ‘kidnapped’, the army chased to rescue the victim, so where is he? Three armed police officials were killed but someone in handcuffs and leg chains escaped, the very person they were going to rescue. How does this add up?

Both the police and the army concede that the army killed those policemen and one other yet there’s going to be a joint investigation by the police and army. Does the investigating panel have a timeframe to submit its report? If not this is the official end of this story. It has been buried and going by the way Nigeria works. Isn’t that what happened in the matter of Jumbo Ogar the civil defence operative the police killed in the presence of his young family, lied about it, and covered up the case with the connivance of civil defence authorities? Don’t be surprised the families of the deceased police officers have already been chased out of the barracks with others angling to take their place.

The armed forces, all of them in uniform and bearing arms in Nigeria, exist to protect the regime and any other who can afford it. You don’t know Nigeria has sophisticated weapons and Special Forces until there is a protest by citizens. Criminals, kidnappers, killers, bandits can have a field day it doesn’t matter as long as the regime is secure, and those who can afford their services pay.

OK, now you have the explanation. You may now confirm the meaning of a ‘Banana Republic’ if you can face the truth that Nigeria is a prime example of one.