Is President Buhari A Boko Haram Member? -By Umar Sa’ad Hassan

Senator Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe state is sponsoring a bill to create an agency to handle the rehabilitation of boko haram members. The bill like the social media and hate speech bills, is believed to be a brain child of the Buhari administration which started the Operation Safe Corridor programme in 2016 for the same purpose; rehabilitating boko haram members.

The causes Buhari is passionate about have almost all the time been sold to us by people other than himself-Lai Mohammed dealt with us on the issue of the FG’s plan to start a fulani radio station while Audu Ogbeh handled that of RUGA settlements. Quite a number of prominent nigerians in commentaries on the current spate of killings in the country, have at one point or the other over the last few years, hinted of an islamization and fulanization agenda.

Some even accusing the security agencies of complicity. At this point, it is not safe to wave those concerns aside.

Why is this government very interested in releasing captured boko haram fighters in a war it is still fighting?. It is one thing for boko haram to surrender or fall to the might of the Nigerian military and another thing altogether for these terrorists to be released because they say they have ‘changed’ while their colleagues are still out there killing innocent nigerians at an alarming rate. Quote me anywhere,no country in the world does that.

Captured boko haram terrorists need not bother denying whatever they are accused of,all they have to do is just say they have ‘repented’. My heart goes out to every soldier at the battle front laying his life down for this country. We don’t deserve it. He loses friends fighting these terrorists but still musters enough courage to carry on. Some he has had to sit and watch being slaughtered in videos.

My heart goes out to the families of the Auno attack victims who were told their loved ones were set ablaze in vehicles conveying them to Maiduguri. Their leaders obviously aren’t worried about sending out reinforcements to these blood suckers; reinforcements to the tune of 1,400 persons going by the figures presented days ago by the Borno state government.

If the military chooses to believe its own lies then that is its problem but to be frank,they are nowhere close to defeating boko Haram. I don’t think any President would be stupid enough to send out ‘rehabilitated’ members of a terrorist group at this point of a war in spite of the very frightening chances of strenthening them. Except of course he is a boko haram member himself or is at the very least, sympathetic to their cause.

President Buhari’s extremist tendencies are no secret.

As a matter of fact,former presidential candidate of the AAC and publisher of popular news site Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore said while still in DSS custody that he was denied phone calls to his family while Boko Haram commanders not only enjoyed that privilege, they also had access to televison sets and cable tv in their cells. In 2001, Buhari said “We will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of sharia in the whole country. I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria “.Also in 2012, the boko haram sect of all the people alive,appointed President Buhari to mediate on its behalf in a proposed sit down by the Jonathan administration. I don’t know about you but for me,anyone appointed a mediator on behalf of a group is presumably well acquainted with its ideologies and goals.

Buhari’s recent statements on boko haram have quite regrettably appeared more PR for the sect. Shortly after it had killed a Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Boko Haram executed a christian student of the University of Maiduguri named Ropvil Dalyep on his way back to school and openly declared war against christians in that video. Buhari said Boko Haram had killed even more muslims than Christians. If he was trying to depict Boko Haram as targeting more muslims than Christians, he failed woefully. Most people already know anyone; muslim or christian who doesn’t believe in what Boko Haram is selling is considered an enemy. Buhari acting like he didn’t know is not a good look.

During his condolence visit to Borno after the Auno massacre, his comments suggesting the local leadership in Borno were in bed with boko haram at such a delicate time could have just been a carefully orchestrated plan to cause chaos, promote distrust and allow the terrorists more room to operate than a genuine grievance. Everything points to that there is an ulterior motive behind the efforts Buhari, Geidam and co. are putting into releasing Boko Haram members.

None of them is worried about what it would mean to the christian population for a people that have openly promised to wage war against them to be released. Or what it would do to the morale of soldiers fighting the war against terror to know government with its eyes very wide open sent the enemy possible reinforcements by the thousands. None of them care what the average nigerian that has been asking how many arrested boko haram terrorists have been prosecuted will think.

May we know the whole truth some day.

Umar Sa’ad Hassan is based in Kano

