Issues: Hounding Of Hadiza, Orji Kalu In Jail, And Nigeria’s Porous Border -By Simon Kolawole

Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, the MD of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), recently came under attack from hoodlums who waylaid her at the premises of the national assembly. She had just attended the senate hearing on the troubled secure anchorage contract between the navy and Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), owned by the ‘almighty’ Captain Wells Okunbo. The security agencies must investigate those behind the attack. The thugs and their sponsors must not go scot-free — except government wants to leave its courageous officials at the mercy of the powerful guys. That would be too bad. This attack must be probed and the perpetrators punished. Imperative.

KALU IN JAIL

The sentencing of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to 12 years imprisonment by a federal high court surprised many Nigerians. The case had been on since 2007 and seemed to be heading nowhere. When Kalu crossed over to APC, the assumption was that this cup would pass over him. But it didn’t. There is an impression that needs to be corrected though: Buhari did not jail Kalu. A court of law did. We must commend the EFCC for becoming more diligent in its prosecutions. Many former governors are now prison tenants — previously unimaginable in a country controlled by buccaneers. Other big politicians on trial must be shivering by now. The wheel of justice! Progress.

BUDGET SPEED

The national assembly has done the unprecedented by passing the appropriation bill for the next year before the current year runs out. It has never happened in this democratic dispensation; to the best of my knowledge, neither did it happen in the second republic. President Buhari presented the budget quite early — on October 8 — and it was passed less than two months later. I disagree with the jacking up of the budget by N260 billion as well as the benchmark from $55 to $57 per barrel, but we can at least celebrate this small progress and the fact that we can start implementation from January 1. Next question: where are we going to get the revenue to fund the budget? Headache.

HARD BORDER

Nigeria has closed its land borders with neighbouring countries for months, alleging violations of trading rules and conventions. Like all policy choices, there will be winners and losers. Government officials are celebrating the fact that local rice farmers will benefit — even though consumers will pay more, at least for now. President Buhari says fuel consumption has reduced by 30 per cent. However, I still maintain my earlier position: that this is unsustainable. One day, no matter how long it is, we will reopen these borders and smuggling will resume at breakneck speed. We are only treating the symptoms. Focus must be shifted to tackling the disease. Vital.