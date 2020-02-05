It Is High Time We Change -By Sunday T. Saheed

I’ve noticed that the value we are embracing right now is totally absurd. Our hearts only crave for success, but we never make our hands work towards it, why? We are clothed with aspiring great dreams, greater than our determination and output. Not Without making our determination power supersede our imagination.

We aspire to be known for our success like Professor Wole Soyinka, but when we are thinking of superseding Professor Wole Soyinka, are we thinking of superseding all the struggles he went through before becoming the first Nobel laureate in Africa?

We crave to be great like William Shakespeare, but do we think of all the challenges and obstacles he overcame? William Shakespeare didn’t have a tertiary institution certificate, but yet he transcended than most of those who even had first class in their masters. Just imagine, someone who didn’t have a tertiary institution certificate but yet serving as a positive problem in people reviewing his works even after his death.

We wish to be like Ben Carson, but if we can remember his autobiography very well, he began with reading two books everyday. Of course, he improved and now is a renown doctor. His struggle, both the one highlighted and the one he didn’t, are you sure you are prepared for it?

It’s time you are prepared for what you want to become. Success doesn’t come without effort, SUCCESS is the reward for day-in day-out efforts. It’s time you buckled your belt with strong determination for accomplishment. Be prepared to face challenges, it’s normal, your triumph is what will make you stand out. Of course, dream big and yes, work big, and I assure you that you will eat big.

Sunday T. Saheed is a literary enthusiasts with in-depth passion in travelling, writing and listening to educative music.