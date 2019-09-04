It Is Not Xenophobia, It Is Robbery, Envy And Hypocrisy -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

What is going on in South Africa is not Xenophobia, come to think of it, they said foreigners are drug pushers but they gladly pay for a lot of pushed drugs. They said they are taking up their market but they burgle and stole from them on a daily and then burn down the whole empty store, they stole 3 cars from a garage and burn down 5. They said foreigners are taking their women but they randomly pick foreign girls on the street. They said foreigners are taking up their land but they take their rents. They are taking over their market when they are selling SA produced product and paying their producers. Should we tell them? South Africa champagne is taking over our parties.

The take over by foreigner is the narrative of failed leaders, their is a system failure, economic failure and security failure, of course an elected official will not play his potential electorate or himself, he must heap the blame on foreigners, the current robbery, envy and hypocrisy stinks. If foreigners are criminals, what do we call those who enjoy criminally acquired goods and services? Saints? It is not xenophobia, it is robbery, envy and hypocrisy.

The best narrative a failed government will put out to the less thinking Africans is that other nationalities are their problem they are quick to forget UAE is cashing out on all nationalities. Dubai is probably left with 5 percent indegene and yes! It is among the most powerful cities in the world. The credit goes to UAE. All credit, monetarily or statutory. Should we talk about London? New York?

It is not xenophobia, it is robbery, envy and hypocrisy. When fellow black man becomes a foreigner, it is out of it. White men are kings. Let’s agree, few Nigerians are loud, can be dealing in crime, what has the security apparatus in SA done to that, let’s even admit all Nigerians in SA are criminals, are all Ghanaians criminals, all Senagalese criminals, all Malian criminals? Now you must have gotten the drift. It was never xenophobia, it was just gang of state sponsored hungry citizen who resulted in the crime through puerile narratives from the government, envy and hypocrisy.