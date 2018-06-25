It’s Civil War In Nigeria: Killer Rebels Are Not Fulani Herdsmen -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

The president said the killers are from Libya, I agree they are rebels, they have started a civil war from Plateau and Benue, the death is in hundreds on a daily basis, the president seems to turn deaf ears to the killings, I don’t blame the aged man, it could be nature.. I remember he went for ear surgery and have been certified okay but it seems things are not okay with him. Permit me to ask, Sai Baba, Sai Buhari are you deaf? I think so because the silence of the presidency tells such a tale.

I detest what some people are saying, its not Fulani herdsmen attack, it’s not an ethnic cleansing on the Tiv people but a civil war on Nigeria. I heard the Governors are saying its an herdsmen attack, was he there? The military said armed herdsmen does not attack, Yes I agree that the attack is from the rebels, I heard the Governors are declaring curfew in their states, curfew? Sad, A reasonable leader will declare war in such a situation, its becoming a civil war, people are dying on daily basis, declare civil war, legalize self defence. The sleeping governors don’t know their state house assembly can pass a law for self defence or state police? Are sharia police not state police? Can’t they for once integrate local vigilante group as state police force and declare war against the rebels, don’t sleep.. Its civil war in Nigeria.

Dear United Nations, we need backup and the Big guns, its civil war in Nigeria

Related

Comments

comments