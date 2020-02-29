“It’s For You, Maybe It’s Not Just Your Time Yet” -By Musa Affos (Rhapsodi)

“It’s for people like you, but it’s not just your time yet”

One fateful day, I went to UBA Bank, Federal university Wukari branch. On getting there as usual they were alot of people at the queue and I will be having lectures in the next one hour. Not just any course but maths! maths!!.. this same course that have been giving me problems since back then, I know too well that I can’t afford to miss maths class.

I was left in a dilema whether to wait on the queue or go for my lectures. So I thought within myself, and after having a deep thought within me, I said to myself ” the money I am having, if I don’t wait and deposit it today. I may not have the chance to deposit it again. I may just squander it which is contrary to the new year resolution I planned (to start saving).

So I said to myself, I must wait for the queue. And I waited while listening to music by Taraba home base artistes.

After several hours of waiting, behold it was my turn, it was Musa’s turn, so I confidently went to the manager unlike the shy Affos I use to be. Indeed little cash gives confidence.

After exchanging pleasantries with him, I was like sir “I’m here to open a fixed deposit account, I want to know what are your terms and what is the least amount you accept for a fix deposit account “

He replied and said one hundred thousand naira(100,000).100,000!!! immediately I lost the confidence I came in with, the money I came with isn’t even half of the amount he mentioned.

I began sweating a little, it’s common with me to be nervous when am shocked or taken unexpected, I didn’t’t even know when I muttered something in Hausa like “Ashe wannan ba irin na mutane kaman mu bah” which means “So this thing is not for people like me”. He heard what I said and he was like “Young Man, it’s not like that. It’s for people like you but maybe it’s not just your time yet”.

But there are people less than my age that have such an account. I thought within myself.

I felt very sad, because I missed my maths lectures and I didn’t even succeeded in opening the fixed deposit account and I still have the fear that I may squander the money. But this statement keeps ringing in my mind.

“It’s for people like you, but it’s not just your time yet”.

After some time I came to the realization of facts & I said to myself with determination “the next time I will come here, I will come with double of the money he mentioned”.

In the words of the manager I say

Maybe you wrote JAMB severally and failed or you passed but wasn’t admitted, you felt school is not for people like you.

You’ve been married for several years and no issues, yet people get babies outside wedlock and you concluded by saying maybe having kids isn’t for people like you.

Every relationship you were in, got broken and scattered at the verge of marriage, and you feel marriage is not for people like you.

You’ve been a graduate for several years but couldn’t get a job and you feel maybe a good job is not for people like you.

Perhaps you are a good artiste and have recorded good songs but no sponsor and you feel maybe making money in music is not for someone like you.

You’ve been into politics and you lost all the seat you contested for and not even an appointment or been considered. you feel maybe poiltics is not for people like you.

Perhaps you have been into pageantry severally but you never won any crown but you are beautiful and have all it takes to be a Queen. And you feel maybe pageantry is not for people like you.

Like the bank manager said to me

“Marriage is for you”

“Admission is for you “

“First Class is for you “

“A good job is for you “

“A big account is you “

“Having a crown is from people like you “

“Making it in politics is for people like you”

“Having a child or children is for people like you “.

Yours might not be mentioned above but certain things will fall in place with time! yes time!

Achieving all you want is possible! Maybe it’s not just your time yet!

Don’t forget that “Today’s breaking news is tomorrows stale news”.

Musa Affos (Rhapsodi) is a blogger, Social media activist.

Affos writes from Jalingo-Taraba State.