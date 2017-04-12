JAMB: The plight of 2017 UTME candidates -By Niyi Akinnaso

The bungled registration process for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, offer typical examples of three major governance problems in Nigeria. One, due to poor record keeping, there is a lack of necessary background data to aid in the kind of planning that would match the scope of a project with available resources and proposed completion time.

Two, there is the tendency to make policies, which could not be successfully implemented for lack of appropriate infrastructure and adequate manpower.

Third, partly owing to the above inadequacies, policy reversals or flip-flops have become standard practice. When unbridled corruption is mapped unto these three inadequacies, the grounds for failure become rock-solid.

In the case of the 2017 UTME, these inadequacies are amply manifested in the three-stage process of registration, namely, the creation of the candidate’s profile on the JAMB website; the payment of the registration fee at a bank; and registration for the exam at a Computer Based Test Centre or a JAMB-approved vendor, often a cyber cafe.

All three stages involve online transactions and adequate personnel with sufficient knowledge of the JAMB platform and specific requirements. Therefore, for the process to be efficient, three things are needed: a robust bandwidth for heavy online transaction traffic; regular and

adequate power supply to support online transactions; sufficient and adequately trained manpower at the banks and CBT centers.

A month-long investigation at the five CBT Centres in Akure, Ondo State; visits to cyber cafes; observations at selected banks hooked up to the Remita platform; and interview of several candidates at these venues revealed that not even the simplest of the three stages, that is, the creation of a candidate’s profile, was easy to accomplish.

Across the country, candidates groaned and moaned over poor network connectivity on their phones, cyber cafes and CBT centers. To complicate matters, JAMB’s server failed to respond from time to time as a result of either poor connectivity or data overload as thousands of candidates across the country sought access at the same time.

It is not the case that JAMB is unaware of the relatively poor standard of Nigeria’s mobile telephone and internet providers. Their facilities are extremely poor. Yet, they are grossly over-subscribed, leading to poor voice and data connections for consumers. Some telecom companies on the copuntry are particularly horrible for internet connectivity, which is why JAMB issued a warning on its website to prospective UTME applicants to avoid two particular networks.

Since these are the two largest networks in Nigeria, there is a lot of pressure on the other networks. The result is network failure all over the place, from mobile phones and cyber cafes to banks and CBT Centres.

Network problems apart, banks and CBT Centres were inadequately manned. They were overcrowded with long lines, due partly to poor internet connectivity and partly to inadequate manpower. In both cases, there were too few people to attend to hundreds and hundreds of applicants.

At the JAMB office at Akure, some applicants told me that they had spent four days without being able to make it to the entrance door of the building, let alone get near the registration desk. Some of the workers confessed that they, too, had kept sleepless nights at the office, trying to cope with the large population of applicants.

JAMB, of course, knew in advance that nearly 2 million candidates would like to sit for the 2017 UTME exams. Indeed, just 18 days into the registration process, over 1 million candidates had registered. By then, JAMB’s unpreparedness for the exercise had been displayed all over the

country as candidates protested across the nation. Yet, the candidates endured and showed up on Saturday, April 7, 2017, at the various CBT Centres for the Mock UTME exams. JAMB wanted to use the mock exam to test-run the newly introduced exam platform, which the candidates would use for the first time.

The disappointment following the cancellation of the exams, well after some candidates had spent over seven hours at the CBT Centres, reverberated across the country, affecting

both candidates and the parents who took them there. JAMB’s attempt to put the blame on “technical partners” is unacceptable. The partner’s platform for the exams should have been tested well before the mock exam date. At the end of the day, JAMB had to postpone the mock exam indefinitely and extend the registration deadline from April 19 to May 5, 2017. Furthermore, the UTME exam was shifted from May 6-13 to May 13-20, 2017. The failures experienced in the registration process so far as well as the mock exam flop indicate a level of unpreparedness not only by JAMB, but also by JAMB’s technical partners and internet providers in the country.

Surely, the 2017 UTME candidates and their parents have reason to worry as to whether the exam proper will hold on the new dates. Nigerians also have to worry about the quality of service offered by the telephone networks, which also provide internet access for consumers. My major concern here is with the wider implications for our educational system of JAMB’s failure to process the UTME candidates’ registration and conduct a mock exam without a hitch. JAMB paraded the nation as a failurein the eyes of mostly teenagers and sent a message to them that nothing really works in this country. JAMB also demonstrated to them that they must suffer to pay for the services the country promised them and also suffer to obtain the services they have paid for. It is the Nigerian way, they are being told. And that should not be so.

The JAMB experience with postponements is not unique within the Nigerian educational system. Even University semester exams sometimes get postponed for one technical hitch or the other, when they are not postponed because of a union strike or student unrest. Similarly, scheduled

statutory Senate or Council meetings sometimes get postponed at short notice.

The difference with JAMB though is that all it does is to conduct exams and assist in processing admissions to the universities. Its duties are seasonal, which gives the body enough time to plan for the next round of exams and admissions exercise. There is no reason why the registration window should be less than three months, given the internet connectivity and power supply problems besetting the country. The practice of cramming activities within a short period is unproductive, especially when over one million candidates are involved.

