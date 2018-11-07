Jeff Okoroafor Petition’s NSA On The Misconduct Of A Security Agent Who Threatened To Shoot Him

Jeff Okoroafor has appealed to Mohammed Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser, urging him to use his leadership position and good office to urgently investigate the issue of a security agent who on Monday November 5, 2018 threatened to shoot him.

Below is the full petition, and also attached, is the acknowledged copy.

JEFF OKOROAFOR

Suite N45B Bannex Vinna Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Telephone: 08080835841

Email: [email protected]

November 7th, 2018

The National Security Adviser,

Office of the National Security Adviser,

The Presidency,

Abuja.

Dear Sir,

PETITION AGAINST ASSAULT AND THREAT TO MY LIFE BY A SECURITY AGENT ATTACHED TO THE OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER.

I write to formally register a complaint, seek redress, reprimand and draw your attention to a reckless, irresponsible, crude, barbaric, unconstitutional, provocative, illegal, undemocratic, uncivilized and murderous threat to my life by a security agent attached to your office.

On November 5, 2018 precisely two days ago and at exactly 4:18pm, at the Chicken Republic restaurant in Wuse 2, close to AP Plaza, a security agent attached to your office pulled out his pistol & threatened to shoot me, for “blocking his car and wasting his time”, even though I had a paper attached to my car windshield wiper, with my phone number on it. I got to the restaurant and was directed to park as they do other cars. As I alighted from my car, I attached on the windshield wiper, a piece of paper containing my number and went on to conduct my business. By the time I returned I saw the car in front of mine attempting to wriggle its way out and I quickly rushed in, apologized to both the restuarant’s attendants and this security agent and showed them the note I left. That was it. This security agent went balistic, calling me unprintable names, pushing me, hitting me and threatening to “slap the devil out of me”. I saw a gun attached to his waist and then quickly asked that he conducts himself as an officer of the law, and added that reckless acts like that could lead to him losing his job. On hearing this, he rushed at me, hit me hard on the chest and pulled out his gun threatening to shoot me down and vowed that nothing would happen. His actions was very stongly condemned by people around and so he quickly got into his car and just before he drove away, I captured the car’s rear side which contains his plate number.

Till this moment I am still riddled with shock from the offensive, barbaric, irresponsible, and lawless act of this security agent. Hideous acts such as this shouldn’t be overlooked nor go unpunished. This security agent has shown that he is a lawless officer who has no respect nor regard for the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to bring opprobrium to the image and integrity of Nigeria as long as he remains in service.

Therefore, in the light of the above I demand the following:

1. Immediate investigation of this issue, and application of appropriate sanction where necessary.

2. Issuance of unreserved apology to me for this assault and threat to my life by this security agent.

I have attached to this petition, a photograph of the car which clearly showed the plate number. I hope this petition and formal complaint is given due recognition and the attention it requires.

Sincerely,

Jeff Okoroafor

Suite N45B Bannex Vinna Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

+2348080835841

Cc:

1. NigeriaInfo FM

2. WE FM

3. Daily Trust

4. Premium Times

5. Sahara Reporters

6. Opinion Nigeria

7. Linda Ikeji Blog

9. Leadership Newspaper

10. Punch Newspaper

