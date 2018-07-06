Jihad Holocaust in Southern Nigeria -By J. Ezike

I have been wondering, and it is far-flung from an enjoyable wonder, just what Britain and the Sokoto Caliphate talk about in secret. The trouble with political secrets is that it very frequently conceals sordid schemes of “grave propensity” which tends to omit the politicians from the consequential “domino chain reaction,” and permits the possible “worst tragedies” that could befall the helpless majority of the civil populace and inflict significant injury on the health of any true democracy. I wonder this because the “old slave master” and his “Fulani stooges,” after all, seem to be dancing to a “rhythm” far difficult for a naïve listener to “catch.”

The open war and genocidal fest in Plateau, Benue, Taraba and other strategic regions of the Southern Nigeria now demand some attempt at a resolution. As sections have polarized, the years of tension between the Caliphate-led government of Nigeria and the Southern citizens have become increasingly impossible to ignore.

The main puzzle is the “curious behavior” of the British government amidst this seismic, earth-quaking, Danfodio-inspired mass-slaughtering of “Christian-Nigerians.” Critically also, the matter of concern is again, the paradox of secrecy: the victimized citizens need to know what security plans the Caliphate-led government has mapped in quelling the “jihad holocaust,” but the Caliphate-led government needs secrecy to bring into conclusion Usman Danfodio’s unfinished business. And this secrecy from the Caliphate-led government translates to conspiracy. It literarily means that they are not acting in the interest of the “victimized” rather the “victimizer.”

For the Southern part of Nigeria, this is utterly futile, of course, since they do not have in their regional possession equal level of political control with their Northern counterparts in the British-engineered Caliphate government of Nigeria. What they witness in their daily lives as Southern Nigerians is an alarmingly ruthless, jihad holocaust, known all over the world. What they experience is a cataclysmic, unabated, episodic, devastation which startles their gods, and for which they bear a “sacrificial responsibility.”

One wishes that the British government would be “ennobled” by the guilt they pretend not to know and nullify the “mutual agreement of co-ownership” it signed with the Sokoto Caliphate and the entire Northern Nigeria, as principal stakeholders of the company coined Nigeria. Only then will they be enabled to rewrite history in their favor.

But the fact that the British government has consistently, stubbornly and heartlessly refused to revisit their history, their political involvement in the genocidal slaughtering of 3.5 million Igbo in the Biafra Holocaust, gruesomely bedevils this dungeon called Nigeria. Indeed, it bedevils the entire Southern Protectorate.

This guilt, as old as a sky-scrapping Iroko tree planted as a seed in 1967, can only be axed down to the dust, when Britain confronts their infamous past and present with a really sparkling remorse, a flawless noble intent to right their wrongs. One does not have to beg them. History is there to oversee events unfold in their naked appearances. And with its “Karmic voice” it shall bestow both “disgrace” and “honor” to names, countries and individuals.

I suspect that the British government would rather not be reminded of their antagonist role in the Igbo genocide of 1967-1970. They would rather sweep the hideous truth under the carpet and act like it never happened. They would rather distort history and paint a self-righteous image of themselves as “peacemakers” and Biafrans as “rebels”. Even though the guilt they suffer as a nation feeds on them like an invasive cancer, somehow this British government chooses to die with a grave sin of denial.

I wonder what sort of legacy the British government plans to bequeath to democratic nations that look up to them as role models. I am confused as to what “brand” of Christianity they choose to practice and are practicing. I am curious as to what Bible version the “King of England” and “Buckingham Palace” have in their possession. I am forced to question the “religious doctrines” they sold to the Southern Nigeria. If a politician of the House of Lords could find it “painfully unpleasant” to admit that the road Nigeria is headed at the moment, was what led to the Biafran genocide, if he could find it “purely comforting” to use “Rwanda genocide” in the “narrative of intervention,” then it is clearly obvious that “someone” isn’t showing clear “vital signs of repentance.”

It is also with great pain and terror that the victims of the Southern Nigeria have realized the need to engage into battle both “literarily and ideologically,” with the historical creators and caretakers of Nigeria. They are vividly aware of their “sacrificial responsibility” in the union. They are now witness to the jihad holocaust agenda anchored by the Caliphate-led government of Nigeria. And I shall be the first, if need be, to slap “awakening sense” into the dull-heads of those “gullible southerners” who see no “logical meaning” or “redemptive promise” in the revolutionary movements of IPOB, LNM, MASSOB, OPC and a host of other agitating factions.

Whether you believe it or not, the total subjugation and annexation of Southern Nigeria by the Northern Nigeria, flatters both Britain and the Sokoto Caliphate…

