Journalism For Awards: Absolute Balderdash -By Promise Eze

Awards are good but should not be the reason why journalists should go into journalism. I am utterly disappointed with what I see today.
1 day ago

Promise Eze

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a Ghanaian investigative journalist who had collaborated with the BBC, was shot dead near his family home in Accra. The 32 year old Medina born was murdered in cold blood by assassins because of his work. He worked with Tiger Eye, a highly secretive team led by one of the most famous undercover journalists in Africa, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team fiddled their fingers in one of most Africa controversial issues: Corruption in African football. This investigation titled “Number 12” exposed top FIFA football executives and African referees who collected bribes to fix matches. But this was not the only investigation that made them enemies.

Tiger Eye would send cold shivers down the spine of Africa when it exposed top judges in Ghana. These judges were indicted for collecting bribes in order to tilt the scale of justice to suit the taste of the one who played the tune to the piper. Over the course of two years, acclaimed investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas secretly filmed 12 High Court judges, 22 other judges, and 140 other court officials accepting bribes.

Passion for journalism, the passion to right the wrongs of the society was what made these young men lay down their lives for the truth. But the situation obtainable in Nigeria is an eyesore. Let’s not talk about campus journalism where young blooded Nigerians waddle their feet in the practice only to bag “awards” — nonsensical and jabberwocky awards. There’s no passion whatsoever in their hearts. For mere popularity and money making they would poke their fingers only in matters that would bring them glory. Sardonic!

I may soon give up campus journalism because it is more political than journalistic. When I joined I saw it as a training ground for young men and women passionate about writing. Only for me to observe that the box is filled to the brim with folks who are merely dying to bag rewards and gratifications every year.

“I don’t do journalism for money,” says the young Nigerian BBC female journalist who led an investigation titled “Sweet Sweet Codeine.” I will never forget the words. Her younger brother after the death of their father submitted himself to codeine abuse. She wept. She cried. But she vowed to pursue a story that would spur the government on its feet in the fight against codeine. She won an award but award was not what prompted her into risking her life and safety to pursue that story.

This is journalism: one birthed by passion.

How about Ross Kemp? The British who sneaked into Libya to show the world how African migrants are dying all in the name of looking for a better life in Europe. They would pass through the hot Sahara desert after converging in Agadez, Niger Republic. It wasn’t for awards that Kemp risked his life to tell that story.

Awards are good but should not be the reason why journalists should go into journalism. I am utterly disappointed in what I see today. Young journalists dying for awards. Things fall apart; foolishness is loosed upon our souls.

