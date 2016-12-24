Judges of this World -By Akogwu Egene, Esq.

You brute of Vipers!

How can you say am a ‘nobody,’ when God says am ‘his child?’

How can you say am “good for nothing,” when the almighty says ‘I can do all things?’

How can you call me ‘ugly,’ when the creator says I am ‘fearfully and wonderfully made?’

Do you know more than He that created Heaven and Earth and everything therein?

You hypocrites!

Why are you concerned about the spec in another’s eye, when yours is blinded by a log of wood in it?

Why are you covering your nakedness with net?

Why are you throwing filth on a thing that is washed clean by Jupiter Himself?

Do you even know how many hairs are there on your head?

You perverts!

Why do you proclaim Hell in Heaven?

Why do you get excited about bad news?

Why do you reap where you do not sow?

Can you give a reason for everything?

You evil doers!

Why do you crush the harmless Dove?

Why do you deceive the blind?

Why do you rob the weak?

You liars!

When has a fish become a bird?

When has a servant become lord over his master?

When has the ocean become a burning bush?

You ignorant!

Stop passing judgment on me; if you don’t, you are doomed to fail, because the ultimate judge has ruled me “good.”

Akogwu Egene, Esq. is a young Legal Practitioner from Kogi State based in Ibadan, Oyo State; email: [email protected]

