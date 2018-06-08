June 12, PMB and MKO -By Sunday O. Oladepo

The declaration of June 12 as the henceforth Democracy Day is itself applauding. It’s also well-deserved by the late democrat. Thank you PMB. I hope the MKO family would equally find it acknowledgeable. But, beyond the honors are political hoodwink, cajolery and hornswoggle.

First, PMB, the honor giver, was an active actor of the June-12 political rape. Abacha allegedly killed MKO through incarceration and torture. PMB was a part of the government. His voice wasn’t heard on the illegality. Till date, PMB still venerates the Abacha government of tyranny.

Second, any smart person should be quick to ask a question of why PMB had to rule for 3-years before his sudden recognitions of MKO. It’s glaringly simple. Electioneering is on. The upcoming June-12 is the last in his tenure. The thought of how to swindle the west, particularly Yorubas, must have been tiresome. Hence, the need to game with a generally revered Yoruba nationalist. No doubt, after the late Awolowo is MKO, a philanthropist of unrivalled eminence.

Also, looking beyond the surface of the GCFR national award is the benefit the purported honor intends to serve. Nothing. Titles don’t boost economy. The goodness of a title, particularly a post-humous GCFR, is only for the paper. In another argument, renaming national institutions after MKO would arguably serve a better alternative to immortalize him. The use of MKO’s portrait on our renowned currency would be an everyday recognition for him. This answers the reason for the inconsequentiality of the honor.

In all, PMB just did a somewhat praisable act, albeit the readable political attachment of the gesture makes it less honorable. Pseudo-integrity can only bamboozle and win elections once, after which, consistent acts of swindling must be tactically deployed to sustain victory.

Sunday O. Oladepo is a journalist/PR consultant. A socio-political critic. He tweets @sundayooladepo.

