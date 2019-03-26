Kano Election: A Dark Light At The End Of The Tunnel -By Mallam Yusuf Amoke

After my post on my disappointment in the Kano Election, many friends and associates alike called me, and expressed their fears that I might not be appointed into PMB’s Government.

I told them that, I am not in haste. I may not be appointed today but I might be the one appointing tomorrow if life and good health permits.

Looking at my age, whether they like it or not, we shall take their place sooner or later and make fixing of Nigeria our sole priority. And I want to make this statement very clearly that THOSE WHO PULL US CLOSE TODAY, ARE DOING SO FOR THEIR OWN TOMORROW because when we get their, we shall also pull close their kids or themselves when they are no more relevant in the system, most especially if their track record is clean.







We will continue to call on our fellow country men to rebuke evil even if it’s within their family circle let alone in a political party. We can’t afford to soil our hands for the same reason we chased PDP away in 2015. If this is what we choose, I want to assure us all that sooner than later we shall be chased out in a more disgraceful and shameful manner worse than those of the PDP.

We should be a correction platform where the majority have their way while the minority have their say. If the Federal Government can look the other way while a performing and trustworthy Commissioner of Police for Kano is suppressed and rendered useless in an election he had proven to be equal to the task over and over again, then the change we are talking about is still a million miles away.

We the young people must stop helping these people achieving their goal my mortgaging our future for their kids and in-laws. We must look beyond now, we must sacrifice the confort of now for later if we must be like the Singapore and the Malaysia we all talk about.

I call on all young people of this great country to join me in this struggle of sacrifice, to speak the truth to whoever and whenever it arises. Only when we become men and women of truth, then we shall salvage our country from the hands of the scavenging vultures.

Finally, I want to assure us all that after 2023, when PMB is gone, the change we thought we have built will be back to square zero because the people were not built to appreciate the system .

This is my opinion, if it hurts you, then I am hitting the nail at the right spot. If it doesn’t hurt somebody, then I am totally derailed. I hope and pray it hurts somebody.

Mallam Yusuf Amoke



