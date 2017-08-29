Kashim Shettima Orders 200 iPads In A Desperate Attempt To Dominate Borno Facebook Community

This picture below is one of the so many houses bought by Kashim Shettima since becoming the governor of #Borno, which is named as the “ICT Centre” by the Kashimiyyas, located around Nursing Home Maiduguri, which also serves as the headquarters of Borno Social Media Frontiers (BSF), a Facebook group for the promotion of Kashim Shettima and his team. The house is currently being upgraded to suit their propaganda, as the governor was alleged to have said, on Wednesday, while swearing in new advisers in government house Maiduguri. He further added that he has ordered 200 i-Pads that will be used by fresh recruits of 200 youths, to defend his government and silence his critics at all cost. It has been rumoured that these 200 i-Pads will be used by bogey accounts for character assassination of social media activists and the opposition.

Governor Shettima and supporters have been having sleepless nights due to heat of criticisms on social media despite appointing over 700 aides and spending hundreds of millions, monthly, on social, print and electronic media. Haven successfully compromised the print and electronic media, Shettima and his spokesman, Isa Gusau are jittery and desperate to dominate the only platform left for challenging the government and keeping them on check, which is the social media.

One iPad 4, costs around 300,000 naira, 200 pieces will cost the governor 60 million naira, while WAEC and NECO fees for final year students in public schools are not paid. 60 million naira can provide at least 3 X-Ray machines to our public hospitals that have none, the amount could have established 15 Solar powered Boreholes that could provide consistent water supply to at least 15,000 citizens, but unfortunately, desperate politicking, propaganda and forced delusion are top on their priority list.

Abubakar Terab wrote on Facebook

Related

Comments

comments