Keep On Dreaming, Mr President -By Fola Ojo

Dreams are human desiderata. They are aspirations and images of what we want out of life. They are today’s blueprints for tomorrow’s footprints. A man without dreams will one day be woken up by the bugaboo of a protracted nightmare. A man without dreams has no chance of surviving the onslaught of miserable days that must inexorably come. It is good for men to dream.

Dreams of certain individuals, in times past, have helped to reshape history. They have assisted in building up legacies and taken the world to where it is today. Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Edison were among men who dreamed. The duo was determined to shatter circumfusing and enshrouding darkness at night. They dreamed big about illuminating the world they lived in with a form of light different from that offered by the sun from its 90 million miles abode. Discouragers didn’t stop them. Destroyers couldn’t hinder them. Shortly afterwards, electricity was born. Thanks to men who dreamed.

Today in many homes across the world, we enjoy the beauty of the big screen because of the 1920s’ dream of Scotsman John Logie Baird. Baird’s daring dream gave birth to the television we now watch round the clock. The Internet is also the product of a good dream come true when the US government envisioned a World Wide Web as early as the 1940s. The dream later sneaked into the good hands of men like Vannevar Bush, J.C.R. Licklider, and Vint Cerf who perfected the art. Today without Internet’s Google, the world is surely a dodo.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled his dream about Nigeria in a speech to the nation. He wants at least 100 million Nigerians helped out of poverty and he believes we can do it in 10 years.

“China has done it. India has done it. Indonesia has done it. Nigeria can do it…With leadership and a sense of purpose, we can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” the President said.

What a lofty dream! A dreamer must know when to determine where he is heading. Readers, this is the state of the Nigerian state today: At the end of May 2018, it was determined that about 87 million Nigerians lived in extreme poverty. The phenomenon is growing at the rate of six people per minute. The World Poverty Clock corroborates it. The poverty rate is pegged around 40 per cent and almost 62 per cent of households in Nigeria consider themselves to be poor. About $375.8bn is Nigerians Gross Domestic Product, going by the 2017 estimate. It is the biggest in Africa. By year 2030, the GDP will also garner an additional $500bn. Nigeria’s economy is the biggest, just like our menacingly widening cyclone of poverty.

The life of an average Nigerian is entrapped in misery. But President Buhari’s dream is that by 2029, there should be an end to the people’s miseries. He cited India and China as examples of high-achieving nations in this regard. And he asked, if they can do it, why not Nigeria? India reportedly lifted 50 million people out of poverty in two years – between 2016 and 2018. That must be an Indian magic wand. China routed the hazard in about four decades by pulling over 600 million people out of the debacle. Check out the following Chinese charming footstep:

Once upon a time, nine out of 10 Chinese people were struggling to survive on an income below the “extreme poverty line”, set by the World Bank at just under two dollars a day. Today, that has completely changed. Gaunt-looking Chinese have fattened up. Something very similar to this is what Buhari is dreaming for Nigeria. What did the Chinese do? They began their market reforms in the late 1970s when agricultural growth was dismal. Leader Deng Xiaoping encouraged the people to return to farming. And they did. Tractors, planters and GPS receivers hit the ground working. Spreaders, combiners and ploughs were also put to work. The aroma of agricultural revolution filled the air.

Dramatic and astronomical gains in agricultural incomes and savings followed. Funds from this helped to provide a solid financial base for the industrial and urbanisation coming next. Between 1994 and 2000, about 746 miles (1,200km) per day of rural highways were built a year totaling some 26,100 miles (42,000km) within the period. Massive employment was created for the unemployed. That’s a little summary of the Chinese exploits. Four years from now, Buhari will cease to be President, but he is suggesting that the current administration will lay a sturdy template for the dream in the next four years.

Poverty is man’s cruel adversary. It bruises the human body, mangles the human mind, sentences a man to death before his time, destroys the armature of a nation; and pulverizes the patina of its leaders. Children, as a result of their frail frames and weaker immune systems, suffer the most from the virus of poverty. “Children who are stunted have up to 40 per cent less brain volume by the time they get past their first 1,000 days,” the World Bank reports. And Buhari wants 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years? Yes!

A concern that keeps a man up at night must take its toll on him during the day. I feel you, Pastor. But, sleep tight, for the Lord giveth His beloved sleep. Sleep sweet, pastor, do your best to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and food to be in surfeit supply. Sleep serene, pastor; keep up the fight to put poverty to an eternal sleep. Mr President has not yet broken it down into comprehensible bits how he will lift the hungry and impoverished from the pit of despair. But, I hopethe dream will not die in-utero when the agenda flags off in full throttle.

I am always apprehensive about men’s lofty dreams for Nigeria. Why do great fellows with lofty dreams choke up when power comes? Is the country full of fools? No! There are vicious and destructive headwinds killing visions in my country. Beautiful dreams cannot survive a system where snakes and gorillas ‘swallow up’ tax-payers’ money. Lofty dreams will never survive an environment where miscreants dismantle and steal guard-rails built to protect commuters on our roads. Dreams that outlast generations cannot have a breath of life where ignoramuses under the cover of darkness rip off solar-powered street-light structures and steal the batteries to be auctioned in the black market. Dreams that will give birth to societal greatness will thrive when outgoing government officials and politicians will stop converting government properties into their personal belongings as they head out of the door. Dreams will only survive in Nigeria when Nigerians quit being NIGERIA’S problems.

I encourage Mr. President to keep dreaming. Dreams become nightmares only when the dreamer stops dreaming. We have been empowered to dream. The fulfillment of it, however, is in how hard the dreamer strives to bring the dream to pass. Every dream inspired by God and worked on by the dreamer has a Brobdingnagian chance of coming to pass. So, Mr. President, dream on.

