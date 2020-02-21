Connect with us

Kill, Repent And Be Free: Can Someone Kill PMB, NASS Members And Repent -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

1 day ago

Or is the law for the blood of worthless Nigerian, the blood that will never get justice?ational terrorist rehabilitation commission only meant killers can repent and get set free, so will anyone who kill the president, NASS members get set free? Well, I will defend Nigeria with all my strength, so is the life of the president and democracy but then, such patriotism shouldn’t make me stupid or a barbeque in the yard of killers.

What is the work of the commission, to rehabilitate killers? The world knows that a terrorist is a killer and in fact, the only repentance a terrorist could get is ‘a total removal of his blood out of his body’ you can take that as a kill.

So what happen to those killed by terrorists? We tell them to rest in peace, and rehabilitate and free their killers? Why not extend that gesture to assassins, armed robbers. Will the scope of the commission go so wide?

Again if the president get killed should we ask for the killers to be freed once they say they repented?

  Philip Ozomah

    February 21, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    I can remember a woman who killed her husband, and has children to breed that has been sentenced to death, even though
    she was crying profusely showing real repentance. And government has not asked for her pardon and how to help her train her children. I think there is something motivational about this decision. It will come to the open, only time will tell.

    Reply

