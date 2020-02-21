Kill, Repent And Be Free: Can Someone Kill PMB, NASS Members And Repent -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Or is the law for the blood of worthless Nigerian, the blood that will never get justice?ational terrorist rehabilitation commission only meant killers can repent and get set free, so will anyone who kill the president, NASS members get set free? Well, I will defend Nigeria with all my strength, so is the life of the president and democracy but then, such patriotism shouldn’t make me stupid or a barbeque in the yard of killers.

What is the work of the commission, to rehabilitate killers? The world knows that a terrorist is a killer and in fact, the only repentance a terrorist could get is ‘a total removal of his blood out of his body’ you can take that as a kill.

So what happen to those killed by terrorists? We tell them to rest in peace, and rehabilitate and free their killers? Why not extend that gesture to assassins, armed robbers. Will the scope of the commission go so wide?

Again if the president get killed should we ask for the killers to be freed once they say they repented?