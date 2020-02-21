National Issues
Kill, Repent And Be Free: Can Someone Kill PMB, NASS Members And Repent -By Micheal A. Adeniyi
Or is the law for the blood of worthless Nigerian, the blood that will never get justice?ational terrorist rehabilitation commission only meant killers can repent and get set free, so will anyone who kill the president, NASS members get set free? Well, I will defend Nigeria with all my strength, so is the life of the president and democracy but then, such patriotism shouldn’t make me stupid or a barbeque in the yard of killers.
What is the work of the commission, to rehabilitate killers? The world knows that a terrorist is a killer and in fact, the only repentance a terrorist could get is ‘a total removal of his blood out of his body’ you can take that as a kill.
So what happen to those killed by terrorists? We tell them to rest in peace, and rehabilitate and free their killers? Why not extend that gesture to assassins, armed robbers. Will the scope of the commission go so wide?
Again if the president get killed should we ask for the killers to be freed once they say they repented?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Join Conversation
RT @obyezeks At what point did some of our young ones reduce “I want you to be my Mentor” to “I want you to be my ATM, find a job for me and generally make me entitled to the fruits of your own hard work?”
When and how did this happen?
Trending Articles
Like Nigeria like Biafra unlike Ikenga Republic -By Azuka Onwuka
Who coined the name Nigeria? A European. Who coined the name Biafra? Europeans (Bight of Biafra). What does Nigeria mean?...
Biafra Republic or Ikenga Republic? 20 Reasons Why Ikenga Republic Will Set the Igbos Apart Globally -By Azuka Onwuka
If you are giving a lecture to a group of Nigerians of different ethnic backgrounds and notice that they are...
Before the Internet is Done Regulating Us -By Saliu Momodu
So the man who invented the television, John Baird, actually did cry bitterly when he saw the malicious end to...
Do National Assembly Members Really Need A Pay Cut? -By Momoh Emmanuel Omeiza
It is quite alarming the unaccounted funds national assembly members feed on all in the name of salaries and allowances....
When the foundation of the Nigerian State is faulty, what can the poor masses do? -By Bolaji Samson Aregbeshola
Nigeria has been facing constitutional crisis since independence in 1960. The 1999 Constitution is also the reason for the call...
Philip Ozomah
February 21, 2020 at 3:55 pm
I can remember a woman who killed her husband, and has children to breed that has been sentenced to death, even though
she was crying profusely showing real repentance. And government has not asked for her pardon and how to help her train her children. I think there is something motivational about this decision. It will come to the open, only time will tell.