King Buhari And The 43 Princes -By Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde

And it came to pass that the anger of the Lord was kindled against King Buhar and the Lord appeared unto him in a night vision. And the lord calleth King Buhar with a loud voice and saith unto him, it’s now fifty four days since thou ascendeth the thrown of thy fathers for thy second reign and thou hath refused to appoint princes to rule with thee.

Hath thou forgotten how I the master of the universe brought thee to the throne of thy fathers after thou crieth because thy adversary from the land of Pindipi hath taken the kingdom away from thee three times? Thou faileth thy people in thy last reign and it took thee six full moons before thou hath appointeth princes for thy people.

Hath thou forgotten that the master of heaven and earth is a consuming fire? And King Buhar arose from his dreams and a great fear fell upon him. He calleth unto his chamber Shehudrin the palace Chamberlain to summon a meeting of the elders. And it came to pass that Yariyari of the tribe of the North, Jagabani of the South, and Lawani the leader of the assembly of Pharisees attendeth the meeting.

And King Buhar speaketh to the elders of the land about the vision and the anger of the master of the universe. And the elders answereth king Buhar, great is thy faithfulness o King, thou ruleth the land with honesty and might, thy reign shall last forever, we shall give thee names of princes who shall work with thee, that the master of heaven and earth can allow us some peace.

And it came to pass that King Buhar countenance changeth for the elders of the land hath brought good tidings unto him. And it came to pass that the elders bringeth the names of princes that shall rule with king Buhar and the names honoureth not the lord for they were princes who ruleth the land in the days of Sodom when the birds crieth not like the bird.

And it came to pass that there was a lanky man, who hath ruled with king Buhar in his first reign, he goeth by the name Solomon, he was the prince of the merry makers, he hath summoned the merry makers and they danced around the kingdom with cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, he hath told the people that he shall rule them for the second time, he hath received words from the three witches in Didymus that he shall return to the palace to rule.

And it came to pass that king Buhar showed the people the names of their princes and great sorrow fell upon the people for they were names that hath burdened the people since the days of yore, the people shouted for joy for Solomon who hath made mouth about the witches never returned.

Festusal the town crier of king Buhar was one of the princes whom king Buhar appointeth, King Buhar hath made him a prince for he honoureth king Buhar before the lot was cast in his favour. And it came to pass that a fatted calf was slaughtered as all the princes , the king and the Pharisees gathered together and Merry.

And it came to pass that the master of the universe spoke with a loud voice from heaven and calleth King Buhar, and saith unto him, thou hath chosen thy kinsmen as princes for the second time of thy reign, knowest not that a kingdom perish for lack of wisdom? Thou hath chosen for thy self merry makers whose name honoureth me not.

And it came to pass that the anger of the lord was sour on the princes and he saith unto them that it shall be easier for the camel to enter the eye of the needle than for the pestilence of thy land to disappear. And the master of the universe watcheth the children of Ngeria and their suffering remaineth until this day.

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde is a prolific writer and public speaker based in Lagos.

