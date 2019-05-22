King Jaja of Opobo, Lessons Of History -By Tayo Oke

Born in a town in the present day Imo State in 1821, sold into slavery in the neighbouring Bonny Kingdom at the age of 12, toiled day and night to bring himself into the reckoning of the Master, then, rose through the ranks to become a head merchant and secured his liberation from bondage. Thereafter, he became the architect of his own destiny. He set himself the goal of achieving financial independence and began to accumulate wealth, buying and selling merchandise from palm products locally, then, joined in the export bonanza; the exclusive preserve of the European imperialists which, nonetheless, catapulted him into financial stardom; the “Rockefeller”, “Ford”, “Rhode”, “Buffet”, “Gate”, “Dangote” of his age. I am talking of a boy named; Mbanago Okwaraozurumba, known locally as JuboJubogba, shortened to “Jaja”, who emerged the king of the City-State, Opobo, in the 19th century, in today’s Rivers State. With stupendous wealth and pride of place in society, Jaja sought political power, achieved some by dint of his wealth and influence, and had other levers of power thrust upon him as it were. It did not end well. What happened, how it all unravelled, is much worse than a Greek tragedy. A personal anecdote is injected towards the end of this write-up to enliven the discussion.

King Jaja of Opobo



The trajectory of Jaja’s life cut across the history of slavery, rebellion, resistance, triumph, and ultimately defeat in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Like phoenix, he rose from the darkest valleys of slavery and servitude to become the head-cornerstone of his own kingdom within a generation. He lived long enough to be a slave, merchant, businessman, military strategist and later king and powerful symbol of autonomy for his people. As noted earlier, as a young boy, Jaja was packed off, sold to the High Chief Iganipughuma Alison of Bonny, in modern-day Rivers State. He later proved his mettle and was moved on to serve in the Annie Pepple House, a prominent royal household, which stood tall among several other “Houses”, populated by loyal servants and courtiers, soldiers, slaves and merchants. There were cases of internecine warfare between the Houses, who were in competition for power and influence. Jaja, spent the most productive period of his youth trading and thriving in the cargo shipment of goods across the Atlantic, and very quickly became rich and comfortable, but he wanted more. His meteoric rise took the British aback and led to the Consul, Sir Richard Burton, predicting that Jaja would either be shot or he would beat down all his rivals. The Pepple House later fell into debt and disarray, and had to be rescued by none other than Jaja. Nonetheless, continuing domestic rivalry and rampaging warfare led him to flee Bonny to establish a new settlement in Opobo in the 1870s with his own well-armed and fully trained militia later established as a dominant force in the region.

Jaja had now become an acclaimed businessman, mega-rich, strong and powerful personality, that even the British began to pay homage to him, enlisting his help with troops to put down a rebellion in the then Gold Coast (now Ghana) in 1878. Jaja could have set about the conquest of the rest of the hinterland stretching to the rest of the southern and northern coasts, but he did not. This was around the same time the Europeans were meeting to finalise the colonial partition of Africa in Berlin in 1885, whereupon the whole of the Niger Delta and the territories of Southern and Northern Nigeria were ceded to the British. Jaja suddenly woke up to be given the gut-wrenching news, which he resisted at first.

The British played a long game of coaxing and cajoling Jaja to “cooperate” and “work” with them, promising not to annihilate him, but they knew he, alone, constituted the most dangerous impediment t their colonial ambitions in the new territories. Here was a man who could match anything the British had to offer in terms of strategy, intellect, and resources. He had to be eliminated. After several skirmishes here and there between the European traders and Jaja and his followers, he was lured into a “settlement meeting”, where upon he was promptly put under arrest and sent into exile in Ghana, the country he had earlier helped the British to suppress. Not content to keep him even in the safe distance of Ghana, he was again packed off to the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent, to live further in isolation from his people. From there, Jaja sent several petitions to the British Government pleading for a return to his homeland. The request was finally granted and Jaja was allowed to embark on a voyage home in 1891. He did not make it back to the shores of Nigeria, however. He collapsed and died as his ship docked on the Island of Tenerife, having drunk from a cup of tea served by British seamen on the warship “Goshawk”. Is it such a coincidence that the winner of the June 12, 1992 presidential election in Nigeria, Moshood Abiola, died, having also drunk from a cup of tea served in the company of British diplomats in 1993?

As mind-boggling as this may sound, it is not the main purpose of this write-up. First, it is about the teaching of history or a lack of it in this country. The manner in which history has been quietly but systematically jettisoned from the school curriculum in this country is nothing short of criminal. A lack of knowledge of history is like a tree growing without its roots. Trust me, I have come across university undergraduates in this country who think Aminu Kano was a folk singer, and Obafemi Awolowo a traditional herbalist! Are we so morally bankrupt in this country that we no longer care about learning the lessons of history? Who on earth decreed out history from the school curriculum and where are the outrage and backlash against such a retrograde and primitive move?

The second point of this write-up is the choice of the main character, King Jaja of Opobo. I not only enjoyed learning about him in my school days, in this country, but came face-to-face with the legend himself as a student in London in the 1980s/1990s. I ran into the statute of the great man inside the “Horniman Museum” in London and several Benin and Yoruba artefacts, ‘collected’ by Mr. Frederick John Horniman (1835-1906), a Victorian tea merchant, who wanted to bring ‘object, specimens, and artefacts illustrating natural history and the arts and handicrafts of various peoples of the world to Forest Hill, London’. I felt an instant connection to this museum upon seeing various artefacts from Nigeria on prominent display and wondering why we, in Nigeria, chose to turn our back on history, then, have the brass neck to protest when others take pride in displaying these looted arts for their own pleasure?

I later moved to live and settle in Forest Hill London, where I joined the Labour Party, fought hard within the party until they put my name forward for election as a London Councillor to represent (guess what?), the Horniman Ward in 1994.

Against all odds, I won against my Conservative opponent, and served to the best of my ability for a four-year term on the Council, arguing in a deeply conservative neighbourhood, for “repatriation” of Africa’s stolen arts, which of course, fell on deaf ears. I also threw myself into leading an effective pro-democracy movement as Chair of the London-based New Nigeria Forum, after which I relocated back home to Nigeria following the military’s exit from government. How I wish Jaja had had access to a laptop, the Internet, and social media to launch his own anti-imperialist struggle from his enforced location in the Caribbean a couple of centuries back. How Nigeria’s history might have been different! A society that keeps its citizens ignorant of their own history lives without its institutional memory, and will soon fall like a house of cards.