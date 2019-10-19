Political Issues
Kogi state in the news again! -By Alifia Sunday
Kogi state deputy governor, Simon Achuba, Impeached. Impeachment process followed a petition signed by 21 members of the house of assembly, citing gross misconduct against the deputy governor.
It will be recalled that Achuba opened up few months ago on live television that he has been sidelined by his boss Yahaya bello for months, with accumulation of non payment of his salary to the tune of #800,000, 0000. He also accused Bello of disconnecting electricity, water other facilities to his apartment. The political war between governor and his deputy has been in the public domain since last year.
What suddenly happened between the godfather and his godson that culminated in the impeachment of a deputy is not too clear, but feelers from the confluence state has it that, it is not far fetched from the second missionary journey ambition of Yahaya Bello to lordlugard house of which the deputy governor kicked against. Smon alleged that governor Bello has performed woefully and should not be allowed to continue. This development according to political observers does not go down well with the governor and he decided to lay ambush for his deputy using the state apparatus.
