Lagos at 50 Years

This is Lagos, home away from home;

A home where we all have a sense of belonging;

The heart-beat of the giant of Africa;

The place where many giants

A place where men are made wise;

Home of the black;

Full of culture and belief;

Center of excellence;

Where every tribe has equal right and equal vote;

A land full of opportunities and excitement;

For those who can think, they can dream it;

For those who can dream, they can see it;

For those who can see, they can have it;

A place where role-model are being nurtured;

And champions are being created;

Atmosphere for those who wants to explore;

A training ground for those who wants to learn;

Home for those who seek to perform;

Room for those who want to give a try;

Space for those who are talented;

Opportunities for those who are creative;

Lagos, a land full of success stories for all those who crave and thirst for it;

They shall be filled;

I ANIFOWOSE ADEYEMI, am number one and this is the emergence of my success story; Watch out for me at the top.

If you are not lazy in Lagos, you too can make it.

N.B: IF YOU’RE IN LAGOS AND YOU’RE NOT SMART YOU CAN BE SMART ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

EKO O NI BAJE O…. ITESIWAJU EKO

Comments

comments