Lagos at 50 Years

This is Lagos, home away from home;
A home where we all have a sense of belonging;
The heart-beat of the giant of Africa;
The place where many giants
A place where men are made wise;
Home of the black;
Full of culture and belief;
Center of excellence;
Where every tribe has equal right and equal vote;
A land full of opportunities and excitement;
For those who can think, they can dream it;
For those who can dream, they can see it;
For those who can see, they can have it;
A place where role-model are being nurtured;
And champions are being created;
Atmosphere for those who wants to explore;
A training ground for those who wants to learn;
Home for those who seek to perform;
Room for those who want to give a try;
Space for those who are talented;
Opportunities for those who are creative;
Lagos, a land full of success stories for all those who crave and thirst for it;
They shall be filled;
I ANIFOWOSE ADEYEMI, am number one and this is the emergence of my success story; Watch out for me at the top.
If you are not lazy in Lagos, you too can make it.
N.B: IF YOU’RE IN LAGOS AND YOU’RE NOT SMART YOU CAN BE SMART ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.
EKO O NI BAJE O…. ITESIWAJU EKO