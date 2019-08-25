Lagos State NURTW election -By Aystruggle Aystruggle

So many events have occurred in the recent days flowing from the Helter skelter of who is who in Lagos State Nurtw but the about to happen scene is gathering more momentum from two opposing sides with the Adolf Hitler(Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede), Notorious Kunle Poly and Wale Ajulo on one end and the other side but the past shall dictate the future of society depending on the Calibre of leaders that leads the so call society.

The Oshogbo scene is still in memorial which some hoodlums led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede distrupted and caused unrest in Oshogbo based on who becomes the national president of the union. The past of Kunle Poly is no longer a news to the society as his past is historical with notorious actions and do we see this people worthy of leadership role? It is a question to be answered by all of us

Another rally organized by this set of individuals will be another avenue of displaying and perpetrating devilish and notorious actions on innocent individuals on the street and a plan is on board to cause and factionalize the union if One Wale Ajulo fails to emerge as the chairman of Lagos Nurtw which needs to be rejected and exposes at all time.

NURTW isn’t any one’s property or heritage as Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede is taking it neither it is hereditary but a union in need of competent, exposed and humble character. Lagosians shouldn’t open eyes and allow spoilers to distrupt the standing Lagos Nurtw election on union godfatherism.