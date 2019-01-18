Land Measurement And Sizes In Nigeria -By Engr A.S Yunusa

As a human, one of our basic requirement is shelter and out of which is a home. We all dream to have a house of our own. Don’t you love to have a house?

Of course you love to. As such, you will need a land to build one. Some people may be privileged to inherit free land from their family while some need to buy one. As a potential land buyer, the first thing is to understand the system of land measurement in Nigeria to avoid unnecessary under turn. Before talking about land measurement, let us understand the property development term “plot” which determine land sizes in Nigeria.

What is a plot of land? If you have the answer to this question, congratulation for being among those that have access to this information before now.



According to dictionary definition, a plot is a piece of land or an area used for the purpose of building or farming. It is an arbitrary term used by property developers, land dealers and government to describe land division in a particular area or region.

In Nigeria, the size of a plot of land varies depending on the State but according to Nigeria’s land divisions, the appropriate plot for building a house is 50ft x 100ft (1.e 50 feet breadth by 100feet length. It is rectangular area with shortest side of 50feet and longer side of 100feet). But in places such as Lagos, a plot of land is 60ft x 120ft. So it is appropriate for land buyers to ask the dealer first, what is the size of your plot before proceeding into business.

Land Measurement in Nigeria

Land is measured in Hectares, Acres, Meters and feet in Nigeria.

Acre

An acre is a unit of land which is equal in area to 43,560 square feet or 4,046 square meter. It is the standard of measurement majorly used by land sellers. For a plot of 50ft x 100ft, there are 8.7 plots of land. Let’s say eight and half plots.

Hectare (ha)

A hectare is a land measuring 328ft x 328ft or 100m x 100m) with an area of 107,584 square feet or 10,000 square metre. It is about two and half plots of land.

With your tape on your hand, you can measure along with land agent or dealer.

You can employ the service of an expert after buying a land for land related documents.

You can email us for questions and corrections

Engr A.S Yunusa

Manager, Jalyh Construt

[email protected]

Comments

comments