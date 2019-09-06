Last Of His Kind: The African (A Tribute To Robert Mugabe) -By James T. Olutoki

And he fell… Almost four decades of multifaceted rule; clinging onto power for more than necessary… He was celebrated, he was debased, his life and legacy debated… He stayed despite the call to leave… Yet he fell

He was a great African hero… A true son of the soil… Loved his country and continent to a fault… But, today he is fallen

Controversial? Yes… His controversy was always when he decides to think as an African… He disliked, and openly, the imperialists and colonialists… He refused to romance with them… Hadly did we know that the hero will fall

His career as the revolutionary leader of the former despotic and repressive Rhodesia was well received by all… His swift actions to bring the majority wealth was admired by world… He stood tall in all halls speaking for Africa even as an old man… His love for Africa refused to wane… Africa mourns as he falls

He was human after all… He was susceptible to what we all are to… He danced to the Afrobeat, one of the best dancers; but he kept dancing… He pushed all others off the stage; and he kept dancing… The drummers stopped drumming, the singers stopped singing, the audience stopped clapping, yet he kept dancing… He didn’t know when to bow out, until he was forced… And at last he fell

Today, his story is mismatched… His legacy, confusing… Yes, he was a hero; but also he was hated… Oh, we loved him dearly; despotism will also be part of his biography… The true African son; will Africa sing his song?… He was good; he became bad… We will also talk of his fallout

MUGABE was part of a generation, a generation of people who loved Africa… Persons who suffered for Africa... Men and women of vision, passion and courage… People who were willing to and who went all our for Africa… The fought off oppositions, spoke against oppressors, we’re in constant standoffs with the imperialists… That generation is fading away, without anyone to take their place… Kenneth Kaunda, Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere, Nelson Mandela – fallen heroes of the Homeland… MUGABE joins them today

RIP ROBERT MUGABE

1924 – 2019