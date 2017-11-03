Lawal, Oke and a reluctant anti-corruption policy -By Ayo Olukotun

“Before you begin to celebrate the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, do you know that he is in fact, Babachir Lawal’s first cousin?”

– Second Republic House of Representatives member, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, The PUNCH, October 31, 2017.

The sack from public office by President Muhammadu Buhari, of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, and a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke, seeks to close the curtain in respect of a long-running and dramatic chapter in Buhari’s anti-corruption policy. As the opening quote sourced from a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, informs, the Nigerian public has lost through the backdoor, what it gained from several months of advocacy and open demands for Lawal’s removal: His first cousin now sits in the saddle. Junaid says that “the appointment of Boss Mustapha is a continuation of the cronyism and nepotism the Buhari-led administration has become infamous for”. Conceivably, Lawal was allowed to dictate his successor, in an unusual soft landing for a severely tainted high level official.

Junaid’s remarks, if verified, point to deeper ambiguities, zigzags and open backsliding in the anti-corruption policy. Recall, for example, that even after the Interim Report of the Senate Ad hoc Committee which investigated Lawal, and called for his removal, was concluded, Buhari claimed to have “thoroughly investigated” the matter and cleared Lawal, along with the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, who was similarly accused of wrongdoing. Senator Shehu Sani’s much-quoted statement to the effect that Buhari employs insecticides to fight corruption in the National Assembly and the opposition, while applying deodorants to those accused of corruption in the Presidency remains as evocative today as when it was made early this year.

Whatever kudos we give the administration for commencing an anti-corruption policy, in contrast to President Goodluck Jonathan’s equivocation about corruption and stealing, has been badly eroded in the face of inaction, prolonged delays and puzzling silence in respect of Buhari’s loyalists accused of corruption. As civil society, and paradoxically, the Nigerian Senate have taken steps to extend the boundaries of a tepid, stammering and contradictory anti-corruption policy, the administration increasingly looks like a reluctant and halting anti-corruption fighter, unable to carry on forthrightly with an agenda it initiated. Illustratively, it took six months and waves of civil agitation for Lawal and Oke, earlier suspended, to be shown the door. Similarly, in what the Editor of the Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, described recently as “one week one scandal”, the administration appears overwhelmed by the torrent of sensational revelations in respect of corruption allegations against high-level appointees.

In a recent interview published in the African Economy, Buhari insists that “we are tackling corruption without compromise and without treating anybody as a sacred cow”. This is a rehash of his 2015 inauguration day pledge; however, in terms of evenhandedness and effectiveness, the anti-corruption policy has been accelerated more by public pressure than deliberateness or calculated action on the part of government. Unsurprisingly, for example, the Senate has claimed credit for the sack of Lawal. Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, reminded his colleagues on Tuesday that it was the upper chamber that initiated the chain of events that culminated in the sack of Lawal, with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, adding half-jokingly that they were accused of blackmail by the executive when they commenced the probe of Lawal. It says a lot for seriousness that it took an Upper House, not famous for probity, to insist, against presidential dilation, that Lawal must go.

Before developing the narrative further, I ask the reader’s permission to digress, by way of a short take.

In a country like ours, starved of good news, it is hardly surprising that the administration has rolled out the drums to celebrate Nigeria’s improvement, by 24 points, on the Ease of Doing Business ranking, released by the World Bank on Tuesday. In addition, Nigeria is ranked as one of the top 10 reforming economies in the world. An exultant Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, remarked that the performance outstripped the target given to the economic team by Buhari. Fair is fair, and so we must give praise for the notable progress made in the direction of removing hurdles to doing business in Nigeria. That said, it needs to be stressed that the dividends of the improved ranking are very much in the future. Businesses, being the conservative species that they are, do not change direction suddenly, and so, it may take a while for the expected investment flow to rush in.

The scenario is more like a fresh graduate who has just been given the positive results of his degree examination. Naturally, he is in a mood of celebration, but his joy will only be full when the certificate earns him good employment. In other words, the clinking of glasses over our improved ranking should wait until the spin-offs begin to impact the real sectors of the economy, and to turn the tide of Nigeria’s rising misery index, currently hovering around 70 per cent.

To return to the original discourse on anti-corruption, it should be noted that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who once stood out as an energetic anti-corruption fighter has since retreated to the point where The Nation columnist, Louis Odion, could lament that “with the nation’s legal czar mired in such sewage, what is left of the credibility of Buhari’s anti-corruption agenda?” (The Nation, November 1, 2017). It should be of interest, in the same connection, that as The PUNCH reported on Tuesday, a leaked memo from the office of the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, suggests that Buhari was aware of the reinstatement into the civil service, of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. Oyo-Ita, in the leaked memo, claimed to have warned the President about taking such a step. If true, it suggests that silence may be far from golden on the Maina saga.

So, if the anti-corruption policy is already in the doldrums, with Osinbajo recently calling for a reset, what will happen when Buhari’s second term agenda fully unfolds? To bring the point home, on Tuesday, the President told the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, that he would meet the demands of the APC supporters for new political appointments. He did not fail to add that now that the economy was improving, there would be enough money to fund the appointments. Indeed, the re-election campaign may have begun with those words.

For the anti-corruption policy to regain its desired focus and credibility, the executive, perhaps a reconstituted Presidency and cabinet, must be seen to be in the driver’s seat. Those accused of corruption should be encouraged to resign, or be eased out, so that they can properly defend themselves. It is perhaps not too late to reawake the slumbering anti-corruption policy, and to jettison the current situation where the executive is reluctantly following the people on the execution of a programme it commenced. It should not be business as usual any longer.

