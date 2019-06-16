Leadership: Here’s Why Nigeria Will Never Measure Up -By Ettu Mohammed

They will never fix this country. They don’t care about you. They have more than enough cash to send their wards to ivy colleges.

They all have options of second passports for their wards.They can afford to commit $1,000,000 in the U$ or £1,000,000 in the UK to acquire residency status for their wards.

The sad aspect is those who hail our oppressors can’t afford to pay for private school for their loved ones here in Nigeria but they come on Facebook to hail our oppressors who have leveraged on freebies all their lives. This is same for all side of the divide.

Our oppressors intentionally underfunded our University and in the process turned them to glorified highschools, only few Nigerians can match their wards because they have been exposed to the best form of education in Europe and America after that they now return home to take all the top notch jobs via secret recruitments.





If Nass can appropriate N150bn for just 469 members , I see no reason why capital funding for education can’t be at least N400bn annually.

I also read President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N208billion for the upgrade of Nigerian universities. I hope they have funds to match their lines.

The annoying thing is that I just read that the 9th Assembly managed by the so called retrogressive leaders will spend N19.3bn on allowances in 2019, I want to believe it is not true.

Quality Education will reset everything.

In 2019 Nigeria is yet to produce a simple energy meter 100% without importing it’s component. That is how bad it is.

