Lent: Drink A Lot Of Beer -By Rev. Fr. John Oluoma

Yes, you read correctly. Beer is all you need to take this Lenten season. If you don’t take it, I implore you to start taking it. If you’ve been taking it, please increase your intake. Both science and nutritionists have established that beer has a lot of health benefits.

Today is ASH WEDNESDAY and the beginning of the Lenten season, my admonition to you is drink a whole lot of beer. Contrary to what some misguided ‘religious’ people think, anyone who doesn’t drink this beer will go to hell. There are different brands of beer: Star, Gulder, Heineken, Hero, Stout, Budweiser etc. I don’t have problems with anyone who takes any of these in moderation, but I have problem with anyone who does not take the brand I’m recommending, such a person cannot be healthy. So, drink this beer this Lenten season and beyond for your good:

B = Bible. The word of God is indispensable. Drink a lot of it. Mtt 4:4 says man does not live by bread alone but by every word that comes from the mouth of God. Jere 15:16 says when your words came I devoured them, they were my delight and the joy of my heart.

E= Eucharist. The Eucharist is one celebration with multidimensional benefits and significance. It recalls the mystery of the cross, proclaims Christ’s death ( 1Cor 11:26), offers us his body and blood. It also a Thanksgiving. So, participate in the celebration of the Eucharist more.

E= Eternity. Lent is a time to be more conscious of eternal life. The ash today reminds us of the inevitable death that will usher us into eternity and we must be prepared for it. Do you think of your final end here?

R= Renewal and Reconciliation. Rom 12:2 says transform your life by the renewing of your mind. 2Cor 5:20 says be reconciled to God. The Lenten season is a time to renew ourselves and be reconciled to God. In fact, reconciliation and renewal must be daily, lent only makes the call louder and insistent.

You can choose to call this beer any name, what matters most is that you take it, please drink the beer.