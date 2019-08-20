National Issues
Lesbianism Blues In Nigerian Campuses -By Promise Eze
Fight lesbianism now. Discourage it. Even if you don’t get caught now, it would surely ruin your future. Fight and win but you can only win when you fight. Lesbianism can be tackled and won.
The alarming rate of lesbianism in Nigeria campuses is becoming more worrisome, it’s not a gainsaying that “female students finger themselves secretly or collectively in their hostels” or some comfortable avenues in many tertiary institutions in Nigeria.Even though the urge for sex is one of the greatest forces in the world but this hormonal pressure should not be a justifiable reason why a lady should want her private part to be fondled by another human being bearing two breasts like them.
The four students caught indulging in lesbianism were eventually expelled from the institution because there were substantial evidence against them. But as of the time of writing this article, there are hundreds of young girls who are addicted to the act. Every night they would sneak out of their hostels into dark places and hidden corners to perform that this immoral act— Using their fingers and sex toys to get into themselves, they would steal from the pleasure God had already designated to be in their marriage life.
On January 7, 2014, Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan,
Promise Eze is a Campus Journalist with Pen Press UDUS and a 200-level Student of Education Economics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
