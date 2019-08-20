Lesbianism Blues In Nigerian Campuses -By Promise Eze

Few days ago, I came across a news online. The headline reads “Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism”. The two female victims really confessed to the committee on investigation that they really did it.

The alarming rate of lesbianism in Nigeria campuses is becoming more worrisome, it’s not a gainsaying that “female students finger themselves secretly or collectively in their hostels” or some comfortable avenues in many tertiary institutions in Nigeria.Even though the urge for sex is one of the greatest forces in the world but this hormonal pressure should not be a justifiable reason why a lady should want her private part to be fondled by another human being bearing two breasts like them.

The four students caught indulging in lesbianism were eventually expelled from the institution because there were substantial evidence against them. But as of the time of writing this article, there are hundreds of young girls who are addicted to the act. Every night they would sneak out of their hostels into dark places and hidden corners to perform that this immoral act— Using their fingers and sex toys to get into themselves, they would steal from the pleasure God had already designated to be in their marriage life.

On January 7, 2014, Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) into law. The aim is to prohibit marriage between persons of the same sex .By extension, the law forbids any cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners and bans any “public show of same sex amorous relationship.” The law imposes a sanction 10-year prison sentence on anyone who is caught practising homo-sexual . This is to curb the evil and menace of the predicament .It’s fundamental that it’s men that marry woman not on the other way round, apart from the fact that it’s legally prohibited, it’s also religiously prohibited as no divine religion tolerates homo-sexual and the adverse effect of it is woe from the God Almighty

Lesbianism is a bad master. Initially the euphoria it gives could be exciting, however I would equate this to worms wrapped inside a beautiful attractive box. At the beginning it may look sweet and refreshing but not long before one begins to revel in the evil act, it begins to kill. It kills Godliness. It kills inner worth, It kills innocence. It turns one into a pervert. It metamorphoses one into a slave. It becomes an addiction . It becomes a drug one cannot do without. Lesbianism is a hard drug .

Not every lady walked into the university or tertiary institution as a lesbian. There’s a saying that says : “Bad company corrupt good manners “. Some were captured and led into bondage simply because of the kind of friends or company they keep. They came in clean but would leave the university stained with sin, stained with orgasms that gushed out from the private parts of their accomplices. They came to learn but they would unlearn the right things and learn how to perpetrate evil acts .

However for those who are addicted to the practice there are ways you can be freed. First you must stay away with friends whom you know that they are not morally upright or are inclined to lesbianism. Break up such evil relationships . Do away with them. If it means changing or leaving the hostel , do it. Be rugged in your fight against lesbianism .

You can’t do without God. Seek spiritual help and counseling because only God can break this yoke. Only God can set the captive free.

Confide in an elderly female you trust. Don’t be ashamed to tell your story. That person can be your mother, your grandmother, your aunt, your elder sister . Expose the act. Hiding it would worsen it. Lesbianism must be exposed .

Fight lesbianism now. Discourage it. Even if you don’t get caught now, it would surely ruin your future. Fight and win but you can only win when you fight. Lesbianism can be tackled and won.

Promise Eze is a Campus Journalist with Pen Press UDUS and a 200-level Student of Education Economics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto