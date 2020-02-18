Let Real Nigerians be Undistracted -By Saliu Momodu

Let me put this on record.

All these tumultuous happenings in Nigeria are actually “very good”.

Certainly not for today, but for our immediate & distant future.

Yes, because they expose the barrenness in political classism, the hopelessness in ethnic romanticism, the hollowness in sentimental favouritism, the danger in intellectual aridity, the risk in leadership adventurism, the anguish in moral decadency, the folly in institutional complacency, the shame in religious hypocrisy & the futility in lavish protectionism.

All these, so our eyes can perceive, our minds comprehend & our hearts open up to a noble & altruistic way of finding our futures together.

But who will provide the leadership?

So, rather than dwell endlessly on the intentions, misgivings and undoings of an administration that clearly has a calendar expiration date, let us all instead, and for the sake of our children, begin to forge alliances across ethno-religious, social and regional divides so as to make for a Nigeria without an expiration date, but one of enduring peace and prosperity as was never bequeathed to our generation as young Nigerians.

This call is a clarion one just as it is expeditious in our gravitation towards 2023- a date of destiny for our country.

And when I say “let us”, I mean we the real Nigerians; we at the frontlines and receiving ends of our beloved Nigeria.

This is now on record, and this is my exaltation for us the real people of Nigeria.

By Saliu Momodu

Saliu Momodu is the Producer and Host of The Scholastic-Ng Podcast.