Let Us Face Reality: Nigeria Is Richer Than Dubai -By Temitope Amujo

“All we need is the right leadership in Nigeria, we have everything it takes to be greater than DUBAI, but our leaders never sees the potentials in our human and natural resources” ~#TopeAMUJO

I say it with all confidence that the best of brain outside Nigeria are Nigerians. @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo. What makes them outstanding is not only their knowledge but also the enabling environment to explore their potential to fullest.

I was in Abuja, FCT recently to see things myself and I see that the level of wastages across all the MDAs are unnecessary.

I carefully take a critical review of the portfolios of these agencies, I see so much duplications and waste of material and financial resources.

It is not a bad idea to have these agencies in their number, but it is foolish to have them without getting a realistic result in the economic situation of the country.

I call on the @NGRPresident to define the Key Performance Index that determine if a MDA deserves allocation.

I wonder what the leadership of this country see in the developed countries they travel to and the kind of vision they have for Nigeria. I have never being to UAE but I saw a video of the transformation of Dubai and the vision ahead of them.

UAE is not as rich as Nigeria, but they have leaders with rich and positive mindset for growth.

It is one thing to be rich, it is another thing to be wealthy. UAE may not be richly bless with human and natural resources like Nigeria but the leadership of UAE brings out the wealth out of their little potential.

Nigeria is richer than UAE, but her people poorer.

Take it or leave it, I challenge the @NigeriaGov to stand up to reality and face the challenge of building a nation that we can truly call our own. What are we doing on the tourism of Nigeria and what is the reality from our renewable agricultural natural resources.

Enough of rhetorics, enough of grammar, enough of wastages, enough of unrealistic policies. Let’s face the reality of governance and leadership, let’s get things done with objectivity. I have a strong believe that one day world economies will beckon on Nigeria for global help.

To get this done, we need a drastic move to redistribute the wealth of Nigeria to Nigerians and not only to a class of fortunate but unqualified elites.

Let’s put the interest of the people and the nation first before any personal interest.

Let’s us reduce the cost of governance significantly by 100% and make the people in the realm of leadership serve and not be served.

Let’s increase economic activities by objectively investing in the real sector, like power, agricultural, industry, technology, and infrastructure among others.

I am #TopeAMUJO

This is a piece of my mind.

#PieceOfMyMind