Let’s Take Care Of Government Projects In Our Areas -By Ahamefula Israel

Hitherto, the heavens seemed to be shut against Abia in terms of provision of democracy dividends and development with particular reference to Aba, the commercial center of the state. Today, like students of history, we should know where we are coming from and where we are going.

The enthronement of Ukwa-Ngwa born Clinical Biochemist, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD, as Governor of Abia State, has relatively improved the aesthetic beauty of Aba in particular and the State in general.

Today, Aba, Umuahia and its environs now wear a new look with magnificent roads and street lights that shine like galaxy of stars at night. According to testimonies by scholars and technocrats, during the presentation of a book, The Scholar In Governance, written by Abia State University in honour of our Governor, under the watch of the Seventh Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University, Eminent Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, “ Governor Ikpeazu has fixed his eyes on the ball which has triggered massive road construction and rehabilitation, Education, Agriculture, Health, Security, Youth Empowerment and above all Small and Medium Enterprise which has earned Abia, the capital of SME in Nigeria”.



In view of the commitment and diligence in the execution of the social contract and in the spirit of Ahunanya Ekwe, Ndi Abia should join hands with the Governor in developing the state. We can achieve this by ensuring government projects sited in our communities are taken care of and even protected by the indigenes, especially since the community members are the direct beneficiaries of such facilities. It is also the responsibility of the communities to monitor ongoing projects in their domain to ensure compliance with specifications and report back to government.

Again, we must desist from our attitude of dumping refuse into the gutters and erecting structures on the water ways. We cannot continue to erect shanties that undermine environment aesthetics. If we consider ourselves partners in progress with government, we cannot leave our shops inside the market and engage in nauseating street trading, waiting for law enforcement agencies to whip us out of the street.

The Ministry of Trade and Environment as well as the Abia State Environmental protection Agency (ASEPA) have demonstrated in clear terms their penchant for a clean and aesthetically rich environment through demolition of shanties, desilting of drainage channels, and decongestion of traffic along the city centers for easy flow of traffic among other measures.

The issue of security cannot be seen as sole responsibility of government but should be a collective effort between the government and the governed.

To this end, traditional Rulers should play active roles in addressing the security challenges in their communities. Furthermore, people should report suspicious movements and suspects to security operatives or their community vigilante for prompt intervention.

If we go down the memory lane when kidnapping, armed robbery and other security challenges were the order of the day in the state, when people dared not to return home for festivities for the fear of being kidnapped or robbed, we will not hesitate to assist security operatives and government to maintain security in the state. We should supply them with the necessary information to work with so as to continue to safeguard our lives and properties.

Our dear Governor Ikpeazu has no doubt impacted positively on all the communities though a lot needs to be done. Posterity will not fail to judge us harshly if we fail to make these projects our jewel and ornaments of life by guarding them jealously.

Let us therefore, have a rethink by galvanizing families and the society at large, irrespective of sub-ethnic group, religion or party affiliation, to support government programmes and policies as partners in progress in the overall development of the state.

Ahamefula Israel, a Bureaucrat, sent in this piece from uturu, Abia State. Email- [email protected]