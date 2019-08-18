Connect with us

Let’s talk about sex -By Festus Adedayo

I thought indecent exposure in the public had ceased to provoke questions of morality in the public space any longer.
2 hours ago

Controversial stripper dancers in Lekki

A furore erupted some days ago and is yet to subside on the social ladder. Going by British Metropolitan Police’s frown at its officer, 29-year old Ms. Khafi Kareem’s appearance on the Nigerian version of Big Brother show, the spat holds some lessons for us. The Met Police had disdained Kareem’s appearance on the show, pictured in steamy on-screen romance with fellow housemate, 31-year old Ekpata Gedoni.

Nigerians, known to bare their sycophantic prudery once in a while, found an anchor n this frown of Britain’s. I thought indecent exposure in the public had ceased to provoke questions of morality in the public space any longer. Recently too in Lagos, Nigerians exhibited same prudery at the moving picture of a truck on the Lekki/Epe expressway which featured young girls dancing on a stripper pole, clad only in brassieres and underpants. Said to have been the brainchild of Nigerian Musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, the four-minute video revealed Tekno spraying money, alleged to be dollars, on the dancing naked girls.

Festus Adedayo

The Kareem appearance on the reality show, which has a N30 million (£68,000) prize if she won, has generated a lot of hoopla and indeed provoked a moral dilemma. Kareem had reportedly claimed that she hoped to, if she won, spend the money on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing it in charitable causes. A post by African Magic, which hosted the show, said Ms. Kareem “is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.” But what societal good can be got when Kareem, by that indecent romp on global TV, was already causing societal havoc by lending her signature to nudity and thus advertising flesh as symbols of societal existence?

That Britain’s Met Police is aghast at Kareem’s appearance on the show is itself very surprising. Such shows are a direct mimicking of the disregard that western values have for the sanctity of the human nakedness. Our children have been pitiable parodies of this nude culture as they walk the streets barely clad. It is a pleasant shock that nudity would shock the headquarters of nudity.

I suggest that the Met Police should make an example of Kareem, especially if it is not borne out of a racial profiling. Nigerian governments should also stop abetting nudity as culture. They should spike such public infamy from public glare. This they can do by giving more resonance to African values of sacredness of human nakedness. And the Kareems, the Teknos would stop preying on our thirst to go back to say hello to our friends, Adam and Eve who have just come to town.

