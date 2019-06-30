Let’s Talk RUGA aka Fulani Cattle Colonies -By Nnamdi Elekwachi

The Buhari Administration has commenced construction of Cattle Colonies, rebranded “RUGA” in 36 States of Nigeria. The project has started in Kotongora, Niger State on a 31,000-hectare piece of land. The project will be initially replicated in 12 States with six (6) of such colonies to be constructed in each State.

What is RUGA aka Cattle Colony?

RUGA or Cattle Colony is a SETTLEMENT for Fulani Herdsmen, their families and cattle/livestock. It will contain ranches, grass or feed farms, abattoirs, dairy, meat and skin/leather processing plants, housing, religious houses, schools, roads, power and water supplies and the complete range of infrastructure required to support and sustain an ultra-modern local government area .

Okay, lets talk now

FACTS FIRST.

Taking a cue from the first RUGA in Kotongora in Niger State, the land size or landmass of each RUGA is at least 31,000 hectares of land or 310 SQUARE KILOMETERS. That is the size of an average Local Government Area (LGA) in many States in Nigeria. The average size of an LGA in the South East is 331 sqkms and in the South West, 574 sqkm. Lagos State has the least average LGA size at 179 sqKm, Imo State has average LGA size of 205sqkm, Akwa Ibom State – 229sqkm, Anambra 231sqkm and Osun State has average LGA size at 308 sqkm just to mention a few. At 310 sqkms in size, a RUGA or Fulani Cattle Colony is the size of a Local Government Area in Nigeria. Buhari’s RUGA aka Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Colony is an exclusive settlement for Fulani Herders and their families. Buhari’s RUGA program will establish six (6) such exclusive Fulani settlements in each of the thirty-six (36) States in Nigeria. In the result, at completion of the program there will be two hundred and sixteen (216) new exclusive Fulani Local Government Areas in Nigeria. Nigeria has seven hundred and seventy-four (774) LGAs decreed in the Military Decree falsely called Nigerian Constitution 1999. Nigeria is ruled by Military Decree imposed by force of arms. Nigeria has had no agreed Constitution made by the people since the Military abrogated the Independence Constitution. Let’s leave the Constitution fraud for another day. The current population of Nigeria is about two hundred million, eight hundred and twenty-eight thousand and eight hundred and twenty-four (200,828,824) people as at 26 June 2019. Given the fact in “4” above, the average population of a Local Government Area in Nigeria is roughly two hundred and sixty thousand (260,000) people. Given the facts in “3” and “5” above, Buhari’s RUGA program on completion is projected to increase the Fulani population in Nigeria by FIFTY-SIX MILLION, ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY THOUSAND (56,160,000) Fulanis. There about Thirteen Million (13,000,000) Fulanis in Nigeria presently which is 6.3% of Nigeria’s population according to CIA Factbook on Nigeria. In effect, Buhari’s RUGA program on completion will see Nigeria with a projected total Fulani Population of SIXTY-NINE MILLION, ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY THOUSAND (69,160,000), 4.32-fold increase in population. The implication of “7” above is that at the completion of Buhari’s RUGA program, the Fulani will have arguably become the most populous nationality in Nigeria (in todays population figure terms) having outgrown the Hausa (25.1% or about 50.4 Million), the Yoruba (21% or about 42.2 Million) and the Igbo (18% or about 32.2 Million). In one fell swoop the Fulani becomes the majority nationality in Nigeria. The Tripod balance in Nigeria becomes quad-legged. It is fact that Buhari has himself stated that Fulani Herdsmen Terrorists who are engaged in massacres and pillage in Nigeria are not Nigerian citizens. In other words, the Fulani herders are alien non-Nigerians. Governor El Rufai of Kaduna State has also said about the same. Several powerful sources in Nigeria have repeatedly confirmed that the Fulani herders causing mayhem in Nigeria are aliens from across West and Central Africa. Nigerians are generally agreed that the Fulani herders and terrorists engaged in land grab and terrorist activities in Nigeria are non-Nigerians from West and Central Africa. It is also fact that the advent of Buhari’s RUGA program or Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Colony program was preceded by increased Fulani Herdsmen Terrorist activity and land grab in the Middle Belt and elsewhere in Nigeria. It was also preceded by militant advocacy by Miyetti Allah for grazing routes and grazing reserves to be established in the Middle Belt and Southern States of Nigeria in particular. Without doubt, Buhari has himself pronounced the fact that his RUGA or Fulani Cattle Colony program is meant to resettle the Fulani Herdsmen and satisfy the demands of Miyetti Allah! Nearly all States from the Middle Belt to Southern Nigeria vehemently rejected the Buhari Fulani Cattle Colony program and refused to allocate land in their states as demanded by Buhari. Notwithstanding that rejection of the Cattle Colony Program, Buhari opted to rebrand the program as RUGA and to instead, to use existing Federal Government owned land in the States. It is also a fact that in addition to FGN owned land in the States, Buhari has sponsored an Executive Bill in the National Assembly to enable the FGN to acquire all rivers and their river- banks in Nigeria. Nigerians view Buhari’s Rivers/River-bank acquisition Bill as a consistent and integral part of his RUGA/Fulani Cattle Colony land grab.

Implications of the facts of RUGA/Fulani Cattle Colonies program.

fulani cattlemen invading home and farmland in Cross River State



The first and immediate question arising from Buhari’s RUGA/Fulani Cattle Colony program is why, by what justification, and on the basis of which law of Nigeria would Buhari undertake such massive immigration and resettlement of foreigners (West and Central African Fulanis) in Nigeria and on indigenous Nigerian lands. Certainly neither Nigerian Immigration law nor ECOWAS laws permit non citizens to enter Nigeria without passports. Why would Buhari pursue such a most expensive massive immigration program to import and resettle more than 59 million foreigners on Nigerian lands at a time Nigeria I already over-populated and searching for effective means of population control?

When the World’s most powerful country, USA is building a wall on its Mexican border to stop a flow of only a few hundred thousand refugees, Buhari does the opposite by throwing Nigerian Northern borders open and using Nigerian tax payers funds to invite and fund more than 59 million foreign Fulani for resettlement on indigenous lands at a time Nigerians are in hunger, penury and hunger.

There is no refugee problem or war in West and Central Africa that could be said to instigate such massive immigration of African Fulanis to Nigeria. Even so, refugees are usually provided temporary shelter in camps, not permanent settlement and such refugee programs are at the costs of the United Nations .

These Buhari foreign Fulanis are not refugees. These foreign Fulanis are in Nigeria in contravention of Nigerian Immigration Laws. So why is Buhari seeking to forcefully legitimise and resettle illegal immigrants on indigenous lands of Nigerians?

Why do these Buhari foreign Fulanis carry AK47 and other military grade weapons freely and openly across the borders of Nigeria and all over the States of Nigeria.

Even so, why have Nigerian Army, Police and Security Services failed and or refused to enforce Nigerian gun laws against these Fulanis? The Fulani Herdsmen Terrorists, Bandits/Kidnappers are known to have been engaged in terrorist activity all over Nigeria and continue to do so.

Why is Buhari rewarding terrorists and criminals with resettlement on Nigerian indigenous lands? Why would government reward terrorists rather than prosecute them? Above all why would terrorists be resettled on the lands of other indigenous nations of Nigeria? Why is Buhari bent of introducing whole 6 new Local Government Areas full of terrorists in States of other indigenous nations of Nigeria? Why would any state or nation accept such terrorist communities of foreign hostile citizens?

The nationality question

Nigerian nations have boiling unresolved nationality questions. It is not only provocation of the most insensitive and inhumane nature for Buhari to seek to introduce exclusive Fulani LGAs into native lands of other indigenous nations of Nigeria. RUGA/Fulani Cattle Colony introduces and creates 6 new exclusive Fulani LGAs in every State of Nigeria.

By implication indigenous Nigerian Nations are compelled by Federal Presidential power to have the Fulani who are alien to their lands to inherit and permanently retain part of their indigenous land as Fulani homeland. Imagine 30 Fulani LGAs planted strategically all over the South East, or 36 of such LGAs scattered strategically all over Yorubaland or in the Middle Belt and South South?

Would Buhari create exclusive Igbo or Yoruba or Ijaw or Idoma or Efik or Ibibio or Urobo or Tiv LGAs in Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara etc? If not why would Buhari pursue RUGA/Fulani Cattle Colonies program against the objections of States of the Middlebelt and Southern Nigeria?

Discrimination comparable only to Apartheid

The Fulani Exclusiveness of RUGA and the use of Federal Funds to build whole new ultra-modern LGAs with facilities not available to the other LGAs of the natives or indigenous Nigerians is nothing short of APARTHEID! Apartheid is impermissible and unacceptable in Nigeria.

Religious, way of lif, governance and socio political implications

RUGA/Cattle Colony is an LGA. With the herdsmen come their families and the full facilities of human settlements. Being exclusively Fulani, therefore the LGA becomes exclusively Moslem.

The LGA must come with Mosques for worship. With the LGA being exclusively Islamic, comes Sharia Courts and Sharia Law, along with Sharia police within the LGA in order to meet the religious and way of life needs of the settlers.

With it comes the need for Emirs or District heads. In one fell swoop suddenly each State in the South East, South South, South West, Middle Belt and other Christian and animist nations, must necessarily legitimise Sharia Law given 6 Sharia LGAs in their States. Inevitably Sharia Law must then be declared and recognised in all States of Nigeria. And boom, Nigeria has become a Sharia country!

Along with Sharia law becoming operational in all States of Nigeria follows Emirates being declared in those States and then demands for more Sharia LGAs and more land and then claims of right to govern the States and so on and so forth!

Legitimate Fulani rights innevitably arise to demand that each State of Nigeria make provisions to accommodate their language whether Fulfude or Hausa in the State Schools and public media broadcasts. The demand for both Sharia Law and dual language in each State of Nigeria would be perfectly legitimate. Why not?

A new ethnic group in Imo State for instance that has 6 LGAs as its homeland plus the original 27 LGAs, would certainly be entitled to have their own language accommodated in Imo Schools and public broadcasts. They will be entitled to vote and be voted for. They will be entitled to have their Sharia Courts and facilities must be dualized to accommodate them and their different way of life. Why not? Are they not also Imolites? After all they have 6 LGA homelands in Imo State. The same must unavoidably happen in all other States in Nigeria where RUGA is implemented, except in Northern States that are totally Sharia Statess.

Their Emirs must seat in the Imo House of Chiefs or traditional rulers and when it becomes one of their turns, an Emir will become the Head of the Imo Council of Ezes! Same must inevitably happen in all relevant States in Nigeria.

In effect, every State in Nigeria suddenly must as a legitimate necessity double up language, culture, judiciary, governance, traditional leadership and all aspects of their lives with the Fulani.

This must be what former President Obasanjo foresaw and accurately described as Fulanisation and Islamisation of Nigeria.

Will Buhari create Igbo and Yoruba Customary Law Courts in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina and in all Northern Moslem States of Nigeria? If not, why not?

Will Buhari also set up a RUGA for the Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, Idoma and all other tribes of Nigeria so that Nigeria can be “Igbonised”, “Yorubanised”, “Ijawnised”, “Idomanised”, “Tivinised”, “Ibibionised”, “Edonised”, “Igbiranised”, “efikinised”, “urobonised” and “all kind of nized” with all etnic groups in Nigeria and Christianised and ” animistinized” ?

RUGA/Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Colony is outright declaration of Jihad! It won’t work without declaration of war against the indigenous nations of Nigeria and defeating them in a war of conquest!

In RUGA/Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Colonies, his Rivers & Riverbanks Bill and support for and protection of Fulani Herdsmen Terrorists plus romance and collaboration with Miyetti Allah, Buhari is directly and indirectly making and levying war against Nigeria .

RUGA/Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Colony program is the largest illegal migration in human history in terms of its size. It is unprecedented. It is also the greatest Jihad by stealth being executed through abuse and misuse of Presidential power and privillage to not only attempt to permanently enforce Fulani Caliphate colonisation of Nigeria, but also carry out eventual fulanisation and islamisation of Nigeria without open declaration of war against the indigenous nations of Nigeria.

Every indigenous Nigerian has a duty to resist this Buhari Jihad. Any indigenous nation that accepts RUGA is already on their way to extinction from the face of the earth before they realise it. Ask the Housa Kingdoms of the North or the nations of the Middle Belt that have had to live a life of endless wars of self preservation against the Fulani Caliphate perpertual Jihad.

