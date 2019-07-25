Letter to Nigeria Senators -Richard O.A

The Upper Chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature

Dear Senators,

Congratulations on your appointment into the Nigerian Senate.

I am happy to know you have all settled well into your various prestigious positions as 109 proficient representatives of Nigerians across the (36 states) country.

I would like to charge you Sirs/Ma’ before the competition becomes tough and the tasks becomes weighty, that you can make a palliative correction in the country’s dysfunctional system without any special allocation of fund. (this is just a suggestion)

Please, it would be awesome if you can compete with your fellow senators, compete with your personal funds and not wait for FG’s allocations. Who says you cannot earn personal achievements while carrying out your senatorial duties?

Kindly look for a primary or secondary school around you that is in a terrible state and fix one or two things there, let it be renovated in your name and make it a milestone for everyone to see. Many of the public schools in Nigeria are in a terrible state apart from the few fortunate ones in the city.

Look for a primary health care center in your senatorial district and donate quality clinical items to them, you can request for what the selected health care center needs and purchase it for them with your personal fund (do not give them money directly, and if you do, ensure you supervise it closely to avoid the canker-worms from gluttonously consuming the fund).

Look back on the University/Secondary school you finished from and encourage serious students by granting them scholarship opportunities in your name, from your personal fund. I mean educational scholarship. Do it in your name and let God and Man praise you. This is called Individual Social Responsibility (ISR).

Check out that bad road in one of the streets and see if you can make a difference by fixing the dangerous pot holes prior to when proper allocation will be done.

We know you are great people and of high influence before we elected you and we can see the passion (zeal) you have, we also know you now earn more and that must have expanded your income to do more. I am not asking for too much, I am just requesting that you consider my points and be a senator with a difference.

Try this and see if you would not be remembered for life.

I plead that you all make impact that matters.

Regards,

Richard O.A