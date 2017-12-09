Letter to the Pope: The Perfect Change to the Christian Liturgical “Lord’s Prayer” -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Dear Pope,

I am happy your holiness have actually responded to the controversial line in the Lord’s prayer. The prayer, called “The Lord’s Prayer”, is part of Christian liturgical culture and memorized from childhood by billions of Catholics and Christians all around the globe.

I understand the Lord’s prayer was translation from the Latin vulgate, which was translated from ancient Greek, which was in turn translated from Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus but I have always disagreed with the line “lead us not into temptation” and for years had wondered if God will ever lead us into temptation, but I remember Christ said we will be tempted, I remember he said no man is above temptation and I posited that it should be “leave us not in temptation”, this was what I wrote in a mail to the Catholics Headquarters around August 2017, the letter was not replied since then.

My point here is the the Lord’s prayer :

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy Name,

thy kingdom come,

thy will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those

who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

and the power, and the glory,

for ever and ever. Amen.

The Lord’s prayer should get a few change on third paragraph, since the paragraph in Latin has “peirasmos” which means temptation, I think temptation is a valid part of the Lord’s prayer.

Finally I think it should be ” Leave us not in temptation and deliver us from all evil”

Although the French catholic had been using “do not let us fall into temptation” I see that to be very much wrong, for Christ told us temptation must surely come, and even He the saintly was tempted after a 40 days, 40 night fasting and prayer.

Sir, this was my recommendations in my letter to the catholic headquarters and l am happy you are making an attempt to put this controversy to an end. For Christ cannot ” lead us into temptation”. I have waited so long for this changes, it is time to make the correction your holiness, God bless you.

