Liberty Stadium, Ibadan Airport and Akure’s darkness -By Festus Adedayo

Three issues are of great bother to this writer today. One is a place which anyone who has a sense of history and visits the old capital of the Western Region and current capital of Oyo State, Ibadan should avoid like a plague. It is the Liberty Stadium, named after the man who founded it, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It has a way of making you sick and want to puke. Commissioned in 1960, it was a historic football stadium, padded with a capacity of 25,000 seats. It was also said to have been constructed through direct labour, with the supervision of the Western Regional Ministry of Works and Transport. At its inception, it was complete with a football pitch located in the main bowl and adequately equipped with floodlights, as well as padded with indoor sports halls, swimming pool, courts for tennis, volleyball, handball, basketball and hockey. In the 1980 African Nations Cup tourney, that stadium hosted many of the games. Today, like all things bright and beautiful which Nigeria has killed, this stadium is a junkyard, a fossilized relic and an eyesore to behold.

While facilities therein have gone comatose, staff of the ministry of sports collaborate to worsen its take. The main bowl is daily hired out as theatre for musical gigs, church and mosque so-called outreaches where heavy equipment are heaved on the field of play. The roofs have caved in and the seats suffer misses that make the coloured seats look like irregular gap-tooth. One morning, this writer beheld one of the equipment loaders brushing his teeth and spitting soapy toothpaste on the field.

The second issue of bother is the deliberate attempt to engage in pure and puerile revisionism by some members of the current government. If you visit the Ibadan Airport today, you would notice that it has been renovated. Good news, isn’t it? The bad news is that, the terminal building, commissioned by the then Senate President, Joseph Wayas in 1982, has had its plaque which denotes this commissioning by Wayas, removed and in its stead is planted a plaque which says “Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Terminal Building, Ibadan Commissioned By Senator Hadi Sirika, Honourable Commissioner of State (Aviation) On The 18th May, 2019.”

While the airport was commissioned in 1982, it is the hub of aviation in Oyo State and one of the major domestic airports in Nigeria. It is home to a terminal and an encouraging 2,400-metre-long runway. Did this so-called Sirika commission the airport? Why embark on this infantile revisionism by having the name of the man who commissioned it removed from it?

The third is the fouled up last Christmas holiday this writer had. With glee, my family and I had arrived Akure, the Ondo State capital for the festivity. Gradually, the opaque darkness of the state capital made life very miserable for us. Darkness everywhere! Sometimes, there was no supply of electricity for a full day and even two days. I am not aware of any state capital in Nigeria that is decorated by darkness that notoriously. I was told that this has been the story in the city for more than a year now. Even the streetlights powered by generators by the state government most times go off when fund for diesel pales off. Methinks the state government should seriously engage the electricity distribution company in the state, in the interest of the people, to have meaningful supply of power.