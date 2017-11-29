Libya’s slave trade: Africa, and a society that refused to learn from history -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

Many Africans in 2011 supported the invasion of Libya both consciously and unconsciously, as such we are in no moral position to shy away from what that country has turned out to be today. We shall all bear the consequences. And so today, it is not surprising that a Libya that once housed Black people peacefully under Gadaffi has suddenly turned out to become the slaves-cages of some dirty Arabs.

West African migrants are being bought and sold openly in modern-day slave markets in Libya. A trade in Libya with PEOPLE being SOLD for as little as $400, and still not enough outrage worldwide, perhaps the black lives are indeed inferior.

Sometimes I feel like we as Africans just keep going backwards as a human race. Libya has been beset by chaos since NATO-backed forces overthrew long-serving ruler Col. Moammar Gadhafi in October 2011. And who was behind that overthrow? None other than then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Obama administration.

As expected, Africans, both young and old, celebrated the death of Gaddafi and his supposes dictatorship. Libya, before Clinton got involved, was comparatively stable and no strategic threat to the United States or its allies. Now it’s a shambles, with people literally being sold in slave markets.

Events like these reminded many of us of the jubilation of some Ghanaians in 1966 when the legitimate government of Kwame Nkrumah was toppled by the West. It also reminded us of Congo in 1961 following the murder of Lumumba. How can we also forget the assassination of Sankara in 1987 by some oblivious, moronic, mindless elements in Burkina Faso. All these were backed, supported or influenced by the West.

When burkinabes realized their mistake, the mass of the people marched the streets of Ouagadougou in 2015 in regret over the loss of the “upright man,” Thomas Sankara. So because history repeats itself in a society like ours, we have all sorts of elements who have been condemning the ongoing enslavement of Black people in Libya for some days now.

The point is simple, a society that do not prioritize the knowledge of history will forever be a victim of Alzheimers. That kind of society will always be in discord with reality and as such be a frequent repeater of the mistakes of the past.

I am pointing this out for our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe to be ready for what is to come in the coming period. They should expect the influx of the capitalist vampires, inguise of investors. They should expect a Zimbabwe of a once revolutionary ground making a remarkable land reform and giving back lands to black people as the rightful owners turning into a dumping ground for the West like most African countries appears to be today because they failed to learn from history.

The Emmerson Mnangagwa government will enjoy a shortime prosperity but that would certainly not last long and surely all the sanctions against Zimbabwe will be lifted for a government who has proven itself to be pro-West. The economy immediately will be privatized and the hitherto nationalized and land reform projects will be hijacked and thrown into the trash can of history by the new government. By then, the already hoodwinked Zimbabweans will have themselves to be blamed for being tricked like the Libyans today.

Without mincing words, these generation of Africans will go down in history as the most unaccomplished, half-cooked, half-baked, inadequate, and ungifted generation the Black race has ever produced because of our ignorance and weakeness.

Isa Eneye Mubarak

[email protected]

