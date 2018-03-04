Like Jonathan, Like Buhari -By Halim Ishaq Shehu

It is saddening that the euphoria of hope that permeated the land when Buhari emerged has receded into a false dawn. Several indicators of bad governance gave Buhari the nod ahead of the then president of Jonathan. Ranging from insecurities, free for all corruption practices, impunity, and all sort of putrefying acts.

The notion the electorates had was that if President Buhari emerged, judging from the mark he has made during his stint as a military ruler that he will be able to reciprocate the success in the democratic terrain of leadership. However, the hope has dissolved like the smoke of a dead wood.

I could remember that in 2014; a year to the 2015 general election, the Boko Haram sect invaded a secondary school in Chibok and kidnapped more than two hundred girls that attracted the attention of the world, which Jonathan was ridiculed and, condemned for not taking quick action, because he repudiated immediately the news broke , as he sees it as the plot by his political traducers to ridicule his government. Jonathan felt non remorse, and before he realized that the Chibok girls were actually kidnapped it has already gone beyond his grasp.

The same scenario has reoccurred this year, where one hundred and five girls were kidnapped from Dapchi government girls secondary school in Yobe State by the same dreaded Boko Haram sects. Tho, because of the cult like love we have for Buhari, and because he is our messiah, we are shying away from melting the same treatment Jonathan was given during his time to him. But is there anything difference? I see nothing different. To compound my negative curiosity, instead of him to visit the Dapchi community, he justified the much insensitiveness Nigerian leaders have been identified with by attending the wedding of Governor Ganduje’s daughter to join them in regurgitating the merriment of bliss, while the family of the Dapchi girls wallow in anguish. Then, what is the difference between him and the then president Jonathan?

It is time we woke up to the reality that our leaders are narcissism infested organisms. they will always turn blind eyes to our plights. Our leaders are the worst set of people, they are the insect destroying our kola nut. And, we have to stand firm and liberate ourselves from their scourge, by eschewing religious and tribal sentiment because it is one the tools they use to manipulate us in order to facilitate their ascension to a political position. We have to radically reject their shenanigans. They don’t put religion and tribal dichotomy in the table when their sharing our collective wealth therefore religion and tribe should not be used divide us for their selfish interests. Our leader are the cancer that is eating up our body and soul. We need to stand up and liberate ourselves. None of of them is good enough.

Related

Comments

comments