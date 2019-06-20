Live The Life Of A Coward And Live Forever… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Do you have any takeaway from the ongoing Festus Adedayo’s travail? In life, whatever it is, never be too emotional in the things of life. Nothing is worth dying for same way obstinate dogmatism kills logic. We must learn to wear the robe of flexibility. You can make your criticism of government or anyone without going too personal. For Festus, for every word he coined, it was filled with acerbic reference to tribe and personal denigration. I tried coming in his defense yesterday but backed out when I read his many inflammatory writings.

Today, almost edging towards his zenith of glory, his past has come back to him not only hunting but choking him. Speaking for the Senate president of your country is a huge one for any career journalist, being de-robed of this honour is a big loss to one’s aspirations. The absence of emotional intelligence in the beautiful writings of Festus has cost him a lifetime career attainment.

Abdullahi O. Haruna



Where you are today is not permanent, tomorrow holds bigger prospects. Humble yourself by travelling within the lanes of logic, flexibility and compromise. Not every fight should you engage in. The coward that runs from a fight is always the hero of tomorrow because only the living plays heroism. I have seen many young people throw caution to the wind , lampooning, insulting and denigrating their elders, contemporaries and even government simply because they do not share same ideology. They called it savagery but I called it future doom. The person you insult because of the spur of the moment impulse may become the doctor your survival lies in his hands during the inevitable moment of emergencies. I have seen people defend Islam with all their might only for Providence to change them into Christianity, same way I have seen staunch Christians dropping the Bible for the Quran. In life, nothing is permanent, like the leaves, we are mere pawn in the dictates of the wind.

In whatever we do, let self-control and emotional intelligence be our guide. Let’s be the coward that live forever and not the hero that lives for today, there is more to life than the ephemeral triumph of today.

Logically musing

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit