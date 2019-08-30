Living the life of contentment… -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Nobody is born rich or poor, who we are eventually is the result of our making. How you choose to cut your coat will determine how you wear it. Some people make the problems of this world their burden by setting standards that are needless. In trying to maintain the bar, they come crashing easily. ‘My mate has hit it big, another one is married and riding big cars’ are the reasons some of us are perpetually in bondage – forgetting that, time was created differently for everyone. We grumble on the things we don’t have but never look around in appreciation of what we have. In your embittered state, have you pondered to ask about the whereabouts of your mates who have been committed to mother earth long ago? You are alive today because God has not finished with you.

Looking at the life of others and measuring your expectations to theirs will painfully live you in constricted state of mind. We all have our battles, like the fowl, our battles are neatly covered in our fur. Like the poor, the rich also cry. There is no state of mind than creating your world within your means. The struggle to want to be like others is the reason we are in constant conflict with self. I have a retinue of friends – I mean the poor, the rich and the powerful but knowing who I am, I dare not measure my expectations with theirs. The day you make the life of others your prescription, you trade away your freedom.

Being friends with the rich doesn’t make you a rich guy, therefore, you have no means living their life. That you saw me with a senator, therefore, I should begin to dress like one, then you are dead wrong even before you arrive. That the fly have wings does not make her a bird! Life is a clean definition of level- until you get there, don’t force your level. Otherwise, you go wound.

One secret of maintaining your relationship with the rich is how you are able to draw the lines. No rich man wants competition especially when you haven’t arrived. The privilege to be his friend is a huge one to learn how he made his money not to rub shoulders with him. And one thing you must not do to a man in power is to ask for money. The day you ask for assistance, that day ends your access to him. The rich enjoy your company when you have something upstairs to offer.

The easiest way to be rich is to live a life of impact, it’s to create your brand, it’s to be good in what you do and live within your means away from the comparison of others.

This is my Friday sermon to all the people here. Plainly musing