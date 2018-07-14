Look, There is Always An Alternative -By Idowu Awopeju

First hand, I witnessed, not as an observer but from a vantage position of a budding initiate, the epic reign of terror in Ibadan political gymnastics, ably superintended by no other person but Baba Adedibu, a two-in-one title holder:garrison commander and the strongman of Ibadan politics. So, I don’t easily get irritated when I see irritant display of state-anchored maiming and killings, as well as associated subterfuge and shenanigans on account of the enteric gluttonous quest to grab power by hook or crook.

Consequently, it is almost impossible to play politics without cruelty and crudity in Nigeria. The reciprocity of this rabid cruelty and the gross abuse and misuse of state apparatus, as it were, is an integral part of our autochthonous rule of engagement in this part of the world. Hence, the theatrical absurdity that played out in Ekiti just very recently, under a leadership that promised us ‘change’. It now seems to be a meretricious ‘change’.

The enfant terrible, Ayodele Fayose, is not just a good product of Molete school of thought, the same way some overzealous crumb seekers are of Bourdillon equivalent, but a distinguished alumnus on all accounts. He is adept at fooling the uninformed, cajoling the misinformed, and using tokenistic handouts to further enslave the impoverished people of the much touted professors-littered state.

A cursory scrutiny of his credentials speaks volume of his lack of vision and foresight; key universal ingredients to taking a given state to an enviable pedestal. Forget the emptiness of his braggadocio.

However, as serious as his misdemeanor is or may be, he cannot be lynched, decapitated, and/or castrated through self help. If he has run foul of the law, most very likely given his antecedents, he should be made to face the music in the court of law.

Lamentably, almost every infraction and fraction of fractures that preceded and eventually culminated in PDP becoming a persona non grata is now being condoned by the new bride who is fast becoming a damsel in distress.

Arrogant attitudes and expressions like ‘we will capture that state’, ‘come and chop’, ‘do or die politics’,’ inducement’,’ cross carpeting’, ‘you do not have a monopoly of stupidity nay abrasiveness’ ( Yaya Bello, 2018), etc, that one thought, by now, would have long gone with their authors who were state actors of the forgotten eras, with the exemption of the Kogi State governor. But, reverse is the case.

Another 16 years of power drunkenness, obsession and corruption of different complexions in the high places is a luxury that we cannot afford. God forbid!

I am tempted to ask: are we cursed not to get it right? Why is it difficult to have a formidable team of well-meaning political class? Is it an unrealistic expectation to have crop of leaders who are conscionable, selfless, contented, altruistic, democratic, and less driven by the perks of office without the prerequisites to make a difference?

All of us do not have to be in political parties or vie for elective offices, or lobby for appointments before we can change the fortune of this seemingly perennially plagued entity. Power is always held in trust by the few representatives. That is the basic meaning of the social contract theory.

If it is so hard to constitutionally radically scrap the Senate once and for all, then, devolution of power can no longer continue to be a subject of protracted debate. The centre is burdened with needless excessive powers and too criminally attractive like a tempestuous temptress.

Change should not be this esoteric and cosmetic. It presupposes among all other things; new thinking, new template, and new modus operandi altogether.

Bloodsucking leadership behind the carnage of deaths in the hands of above – the law truck owners and the harvest of kill daily witnessed in Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto, and Maiduguri by now ought to have been nipped in the bud, but sadly, the static in thinking or no thinking, or the business – as – usual thinking is the reason why we are stuck on a spot. Black spot.

I am not too not sure if God still answers our sincere hypocritical petitions. But one fact is clear; prayer is inefficacious in stemming the tide of criminal elite and deactivating the active connivance of the enemies of the state. If you are in self doubt, best of luck.

Good governance can both be abstract and concrete. When it is the former you need all forms media to convey it to the people and break same down to pieces for proper understanding. For instance, the ease of doing business under this administration. The latter, especially, in third world country like ours, is the most generally acceptable barometer for determining good governance. And it needs no paparazzi. They are the most basic amenities of life.

In summary, the two dominant political parties are identical both in form and substance. It is a forlorn hope to hope that they can change our corporate fortunes and realities any moment soon. They have made zombies of able-bodied men and women across the six geopolitical zones. Look, there is always an alternative!!

Idowu Awopeju is a Lagos based attorney.

