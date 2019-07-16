Lord, have mercy -By Sesugh Akume

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has publicly declared his assets, he’s worth more than 48 billion naira (well over $130m). He’s not required by law to do so, nor did he promise while electioneering. He only wants to do the right thing and hopes to inspire others into doing same.

Worshippers of a certain hypocrite I know, who years ago by his own volition said he would publicly declare his assets but hasn’t in close to half a decade, say the amount declared by this gentleman is anticipatory as he can’t have this much but plans to steal. Some further say if he has so much why did he run for office!

Oh, Lord have mercy on our souls for we’re not a well people. This self-repeating cycle of multidimensional penury coupled with no societal values is killing us. Nigeria had the misfortune of one misdirected ruler who made poverty a virtue, and every person of means a criminal. It doesn’t matter how they created their wealth, the fact that they’re comfortable makes them guilty of crime. We also think public service is about making money, not service. Therefore a person of means need not run for office at all.

This I can maybe cope with, hoping for an improvement with time. The real problem is, this multidimensional penury, the trauma that comes with, and the combined effects that have made us unwell are transferable to the next generation. To worsen matters, UNICEF has reported that Nigerian children suffer one of the worst cases of acute malnutrition in the world. After a while and at a certain age for children, the effects of malnutrition and malnourishment can’t be reversed. The children are stunted not only in physical growth but their brains also shrivel.

If we have a generation of unwell people but going about thinking they’re normal because they still wear clothes, what is the fate of the next generation given birth to by these ones? These weren’t born into malnutrition, so their brains are (supposedly) of the right sizes, and (hopefully) functioned well until penury and horrible societal examples took their toll on them, and they gave up, their brains entered a reverse mode. The next generation will inherit this in their genes, and their environment increasingly getting going low will make it worse. We may have to cope for this circle of madness for another half or even a full century. The longer it takes, the more difficult it would be to get out. Are we doomed? Oh Lord, have mercy on our souls.



