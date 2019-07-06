Madaga-Scar Definitely Left A Scar But A Wakeup Call It Is… -By Issa Babatunde Ahmed

Madaga-Scar definitely left a scar but could be a blessing in disguise that serves as a wakeup call for the Super Eagles not to underestimate any team as the three times AFCON Champions will be locking horns with their biggest nemesis, the Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 matches of the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

The Super Eagles’ shocking defeat against Madagascar was their first loss at the 2019 AFCON as they finished runners up in Group B with six points. On the other hand, Madagascar is also appearing in their first ever African Cup of Nations. The lacklustre performance from Nigeria ended their unbeaten run of nine games in the biennial show piece as it ended in a surprise defeat in the hands of Madagascar falling 2-0.

One-goal successive triumphs over Burundi and Guinea ensured Super Eagles booked a place in the Round of 16, but history beckons for a first-ever clean sheet in group phase account since their first appearance at the finals in 1963 as well. Topping the group would have led the Rohr side an attractive option of playing a third-place finisher in Round of 16 which could have been an under-dog.

Issa Babatunde Ahmed



Madagascar might have been the first team to book a ticket to Egypt but an underdog they were, a team 63 places below the Eagles in the FIFA rankings, much more a debutant of the tournament against the Eagles, who also underestimated them but it could have been worse if the Super Eagles had top the group and put up such a show against an underdog in the knockout phase where there would be no second chance. But now the Eagles have learnt their lessons the hard way as they face a much stronger opponent and if they progress will face Egypt likely, well no easy route to success.

Saturday’s encounter against Cameroon will be Nigeria’s 90th match at the Africa Cup of Nations in 18 appearances, from which they have won 47, drawn 22 and lost 20. Having won the title three times, silver medals five times and picked up the bronze seven times. Also Nigeria’s captain Mikel John Obi will be on the verge of earning his 90th cap for the Eagles in 14 years of commendable service if he is fielded.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon definitely knows how to haunt and hunt the Eagles with defeats when it matters most with victory over Eagles in AFCON finals in 1984, 1988 and 2000, with the most heartbreaking for Nigeria being the agonising penalty shoot-out loss in front of home crowd at the National Stadium, Lagos, in 2000.

While the Indomitable Lions have won five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), Nigeria were champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013, though both sides have not been entirely convincing in the competition with both finishing second in their respective groups, they are regarded as two successful sides in the competition that could lift the trophy in Egypt.

Unlike Nigeria, the defending champions Cameroon might be struggling but have managed to keep a clean sheet and yet to taste defeat but the Lions have struggled against Nigeria in recent times, they have only won 4 of the 22 encounters, the last was in 2000 with Nigeria winning four and lost none of the last five contests, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series, the Super Eagles trashed the Lions 4-0 in Uyo and were forced to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

The last time the Super Eagles failed to make it to the Quarter-finals was back in 1982 and since then, they have reached 11 semi-finals of their 12 outings in the competition.

Saturday’s encounter as expected by many is supposed to be a cracker as the Super Eagles would be expected to pick themselves up from the stunning Scar left by Madagascar and battle the defending Champions their bitter rivals the way they should.