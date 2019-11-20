Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the Changing Face of Kaduna State Civil Service -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

It is very much in good faith I begin this piece not as an ally to the

Governor of Kaduna State or a friend to the Governor of Kaduna State

and neither a paid social media consultant to the Governor of Kaduna

State. Most times when I relate to people and make them understand

that the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

does not know the author of the open letters that constantly buzz the

social media, many doubt me. Nonetheless, no matter what, it is very

appropriate I sometimes take a stand and know where I stand. The role

of critiques in the society is not just to condemn and attack the

persons who their criticisms are targeted at; but it is meant to open

widely the eyes of the recipient of the message of the critique in a

manner the recipient is not been offended.

Hence, the job of a critique does not mean unpatriotism or disloyalty;

nobody has a monopoly of truth. As such, I will make this

categorically clear if you ask me a direct question about the Governor

of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; if anyone should ask ADIDI,

Dokpesi Timothy “Do you like the Governor of Kaduna State, in the

person of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai?” and I will respond saying “Going by

what people say of him as a person I dislike the Governor of Kaduna

State but going by what I see him doing in ensuring the growth and

well-being of the people of Kaduna State, I like him”. For those who

dislike the Governor and give me reasons to dislike him base on their

experiences with him, and of which I am not part of, gives me the

reason to dislike him. But, again disliking him is not founded on a

solid basis because the experience is not a testimonial experience.

Moreso, I am not in a better atmosphere to judge such experiences; but

at least with your experiences as been portrayed and unknown to me

will make me dislike Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and with this we can still

be on the same page; but for me disliking his person is not founded on

a solid basement because I base my likeness on the Governor not

because of his person but because of the works he is doing.

It is very true that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has human mistakes and

whether they are intentional or not only God knows; and again I am not

in the best position to judge his intention. But again, I also want to

agree with the critics of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the position taken

and this I cannot shy away from, because such reality on ground that

his infrastructural development in Kaduna State is concentrated in the

Northern part of Kaduna alone is an established fact base on palpable

conjectures but not conclusive. It is not conclusive because the

Governor of Kaduna State still have three more years to leave office

and it is very possible and very hopeful that within these remaining

three years the baton for infrastructural development can be changed

over to Kaduna South. Hence, this position as taken by his critics

needs a more grounded empirical and rational justification before we

can make a hasty conclusion. Despite their position and hasty

conclusions I think we can still be on the same page.

Again, more importantly, it is better to even have something to hold

against the Governor of Kaduna State when it comes to his policy

framework and cosmopolitanization agenda. I think it is better to hold

the Governor of Kaduna State responsible when he refuses to drive his

infrastructural development to Kaduna South than to hold nothing

against him. In fact, it is even more dangerous not to have something

to hold against him. This definitely will mean the silencing the

opposition voice in the State and this will not be healthy for a

vibrant democracy. Let’s for now hold the fact that the Governor has

not done much in Kaduna South as compared to Kaduna North; and again

this means we are on the same page. Until then, lets us wait till 2023

so that by the time nothing is done we have something against him and

which is better than not having anything against Mallam Nasir

El-Rufai. But again, we should be concern of the dynamics of

politicking and the game of numbers for this is very crucial to

democracy.

Recently in Kogi State before the elections as the campaigns was going

on the Governor knelt down to beg for votes I found it not appealing

but it does not in any way give me any reason to water down his

political achievements in matters of good governance. Although, what

he did was appealing to some people and not appealing to others; but

that is his person at that point strategically doing the job he was

sent to do; for some of if given the opportunity might even do worst

as far as politicking is concern. In any case, the issues have to be

addressed in a manner it will be clear to everyone.

There is a need to understand the dynamics of governance and to

understand the policy framework as a process; and this is because good

governance does not come only with infrastructural development but

also a development that is integral for the growth of the state. It is

better for a state to focus on integral development than to focus

mainly on infrastructural development. Integral development naturally

and necessarily comes with infrastructural development.

Infrastructural development alone does not naturally and necessarily

come with integral development. This I think for me is where we are

not getting it right with the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir

El-Rufai.

Some Nigerians if not most Nigerians believe more on Infrastructural

development rather than Integral development. The integral process of

development is very slow but intensive and the benefits do not come

immediately; but infrastructural development most times is not

integral because it makes the city beautiful but lives the individual

empty without anything to offer the society and city. This is exactly

what happened during the military era as we see more bridges and roads

been constructed but left the people handicapped without even valuing

themselves and the human right they possess. This is the very reason

Matthew Hassan Kukah (The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese in his

book “Witness to Justice”) will always take the position that the

hangover of what we experience today is as a result of the military

failure in doing the right thing. It is still this same hangover that

is affecting most of us in one way or the other to think that

infrastructural development is the only way to development, and

therefore, if we do not see good roads in front of our houses then, we

are expected to complain. But, with a purposeful need for integral

development as the basis for driving good governance, then there is a

need to critically evaluate Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from such

perspective.

The civil service and its workers have taken a new dimension and the

very reason most people are not looking into these areas of

achievements is because it does not affect them directly; but it is

also part of an integral process. The management staff of the Kaduna

Civil Service as it is now knows that it is no longer business as

usual in the Kaduna State Civil Service. In the past years anyone who

visits an office of a civil servant in Kaduna is known to be either

sleeping while at work or absent from work. This administration is

fast putting everyone on their toes even up to the Directors and

Commissioners in ensuring service delivery and a result-oriented civil

service. It is no longer a Civil service were the principle of

administration are just been applied for the sake of its name but the

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai government is combining both the principles of

administration and the principles management sciences in ensuring

investors in people and a profit-oriented civil service in Kaduna

State.

Nowadays, you see civil servants coming home as late as 7pm to 8pm

compare to the past were a civil servant goes to office by 9am and

closes at 11:30am. Punctuality in the civil service in Kaduna is now

the sole of business. Recently, from a close source who works with one

of the civil service commission in the state told me how the Deputy

Governor of Kaduna State came into their office unprecedentedly to

carry out a routine assessment of all the staff. During the routine

assessment, they were able to check the register of all the staff page

by page and ensure there was a great deal of service delivery in that

department and how the staff responds to punctuality. The source told

me how this has been going on for quite a while now and everyone is

beginning to realise it is not business as usual. This is indeed part

of the integral developmental process and we must understand this

dynamics for fruitful engagement or else we shall be missing the

point.

Today in the Kaduna State civil service we hear familiar words in

management that are meant for enhancing the principle of

administration; there is more emphasis to have Quality Assurance, ISO

Certification, Merit as the basis for employment, Information

Technology Compliance, motivational strategy and job satisfaction etc.

The reverse is now what the individual can offer the government and

not what the individual can get from the government. Government indeed

needs efficient and effective people and not people who see government

work as an option because they believe there are no challenges in

government job. An average graduate leaves the University in search of

government job because they feel they can combine it with other

things. This reminds me of an experience I had recently in one of the

government offices when a young man entered into the office and of

course he works in that environment; immediately he came into the

office he said he knew the Secretary will not be on sit and he was

very sure because even when salaries are paid she does not come to

work and complains she has no money; and even now that salary has not

been paid he knew the situation will become worst and will be an

excuse of her absence. His certainty was a confirmed certainty because

as soon as he entered the office she was not on sit.

We need a proactive civil service and this will definitely make

promotions to come by merit and competence. Unfortunately, we are

aware how in some civil service departments you will find eight (8)

people doing one job and you wonder how government will sit down and

just pay salaries to those who are not working and contributing

nothing to the growth of the state. This is exactly what we need to do

to fish out ghost workers from our system and be sure of employing not

for the sake of creating jobs but for the sake of making government a

proactive driven organization.

Therefore, with this improvement, I hope the Governor of Kaduna State

will translate this integral cleansing for viable and tangible impact

in Kaduna State in a way and manner he will achieve all that needs to

be done for the process of growth and good governance. As he carries

out this noble task it should also be done with a great deal of

political benevolence so as not to put so many burdens on the people.