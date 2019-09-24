Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Son’s Enrolment in Public School: Matters Arising -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

The Governor of Kaduna State in his usual style of breaking grounds in the media with progress in his administration has called for serious attention and pose a challenege to every politician. Just yesterday while I sent in an article on “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and The People’s Verdict”, here was another breaking news which read “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Enrolled His Son in a Public School”.

Now, for some Nigerians this is strange but for some of us this might not be strange and for obvious reasons. This is a man committed to rebuild a system that has been completely devastated and hopeless; yet, does everything within his power to ‘rebuild the walls of Jerusalem’. It is this same Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who, in his first term in office while many politicians and Governors were embarking on Medical Tourism and take their kids to Europe and America, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will take his son up for his medical tourism in Barau Dikko General Hospital, Kaduna. The fact remains, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai believes in home made products and as such he is very committed in bring investors to regalvanize the entire sector for fruitful engagement in an atmosphere of despair.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in the beginning of his administration made it very clear that he will make up education to the standard that even his children will attend the public schools here in Kaduna, and as if it was a joke the man has fulfilled his promise. The moment I saw the breaking news, calls came from left right and center hearing what will be said from my ends and I saw watch and read comments from both his friends and political detractors.

No doubt, my friends, His political opponents will see this development on two grounds; Firstly, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is using this as a National Distraction to gain popularity for his 2023 political and presidential ambition. One thing I know of, is the very fact Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has not told anyone that he has intention for campaigning for the 2023 presidential tickets. Nevertheless, I do not think the Nigerian Constitution restricts him or disallows him for contesting elections in the Country and therefore, His political opponents, who are my friend might not have a weighty claim because it his fundamental human to go for the Position of the Nigerian Presidency, even though it is not yet time to campaign as people are already doing. For me, this is another distraction on a different level but though strategic. People who are already carrying posters on his behalf might be distracting the Governor on his dreams for Kaduna State; but though, not out of place since they are overwhelmed and carried away by his great and marvellous work in Kaduna State. This is always a Nigerian factor and we do understand.

Secondly, others and I mean this same political opponents will perceive this development as a scam and possibly a media arrangement to deceive the public and ensure that it contributes to his political score card. To this, I will say let’s pretend and agree it is a scam, but this kind of scam we might have a good lesson to take home. One of the lessons, to take home is the fact that our political leaders or politicians will need to do the needful and ensure they rehabilitate every sector of the economy in which they themselves will be confident in the system.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai believes the system and so in believing in the system, he has played another script for us to know what we need to do so as to patronise our own system. So, this kind of scam I must say has really taught us some lessons so that we invest more in the system rather than sending our children to Europe and America to acquire education, when indeed our own Educational system is in dire need of a state of emergency.

Now let me take a twist to the issue, in as much as this is another development, and a development I am aligning myself with, it is appropriate the issues are not extremely a matter of sentiments despite its positive implication as we ought to also look at areas in there need of redemption. The Governor of Kaduna State should translate this gestures of public school rehabilitation to every publish schools both in Kaduna North and Kaduna South. Let the entire people of Kaduna State also share in this great joy. The public schools gaining this popularity should extend to every nooks and crannies of Kaduna State so that others who spend unprecedented financial commitment to private schools can withdraw their children and also put them in this public schools. The month of September has been so demanding and not for any reason and especially here in Kaduna State, because of the high rate of school fees people part way with just to ensure that their ward or kids have quality education.

Hence, should the Governor of Kaduna State commits himself in doing more by spreading this achievement in balanced ratio, I can assure the Governor of Kaduna that it will be a great moment of a new era to have rebuild the trust and consolidate our hope in a leader who is making every effort to make Kaduna State great again. As it is, one would have love to send his child/ward to this same public school were Mallam Nasir El-Rufai just enrolled his son. Yet, imagine someone in Sabon Tasha making effort to send his son to Kaduna North for the best education delivered in a public school; then of course the challeneges are there to speak for themselves.

Let us not leave the job for the government to do alone; our Non-governmental organizations and agencies should also see how best they can support some of these public schools and bring them up to standard. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai cannot do everything at the same time and it is expected that the Non-governmental Organizations can augment for the government limitations in extending this kind gestures. Hence, they are called Non-governmental Organizations. We need them to work with the Kaduna State Governor to contribute to development and most especially in the public health sector and Education sector. There is a need for collaboration in this regards and in so doing there will be not only just collaboration but a collaboration of positive progress for the common good of society.

We hope for a better tomorrow in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.



ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy 08138605055[email protected]

Timothy Dokpesi Adidi