Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Cosmopolitanization and Urbanization Policy Framework: Addressing The Issues and Engaging The Governor (Part II) -Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

In matters of participatory democracy, engaging the government is a moral duty of every Nigerian Citizen if we must address the issues before us as a people.

It will no longer be business as usual and using of hate speeches to bring down politicians duly elected, when we understand the dynamics of our political culture in Nigeria and the issues surrounding constitutionalism most especially in areas and matters of serious attention in the Nigerian constitution that has incapacitated the Nigerian people who are been represented indirectly through the principles of indirect representations. As such there is no better way than engaging a legitimate government that is in power as the basis for good governance and economic recovery. I therefore see it as a duty to ensure that as a Nigerian Citizen residing in Kaduna State and as a tax payer to contribute my own quota to my place of residence so as to achieve the objective for which government exist.

I have become so interested in the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government in Kaduna State, because I now understand the dynamics of the role state governors play in nation building and how best a state can flourish through its own Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as it contributes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a Country. This suggests that we need to think globally as a people and act locally by galvanising and creating opportunities for the state to become a viable instrument for economic recovery. This is exactly from my own interpretation the cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai policy framework to make Kaduna State a place to live in.

It is important for Nigerians to begin to get involved in the state’s as they also get involved in the Federal level of governance; but most times we seem to forget the role of the state in contributing to the GDP of Nigeria and focus more on the Federal Government because we think that is where all the money comes from and is shared to the state and this is actually true. This is exactly the reason Lagos State is doing very well but of course we know their peculiarities and uniqueness, as such this is the roadmap of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Government as he makes serious attempts in his cosmopolitanization and urbanization methodological approach to governance.

The Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government in his second term is breaking grounds and constantly working in a very volatile environment; an environment constantly challenged by insecurity, farmers and herders clashes, religio-ethnic crisis and an environment of both religious and ethnic divide. It is also important we understand the dynamic nature of Kaduna State and it’s environs in comparison with the zeal and enthusiastic leadership skills of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in his first term. As one coming from the leadership ends of the Federal Government apparatus, no doubt, there is bound to be tension and frictions which is an integral part of human existence. The only pains with such tensions and frictions is that it comes with death and destruction of innocent lives and properties.

Human nature is such that no matter how bad a person is to somebody, another person might see the bad person of another as good; some might see also the bad in a person but also see the good aspects of the person. Some persons might see me as a good person and others might interpret me as a bad person with reasons. Our perspectives always differ.

I remember when the fierce military dictator, General Sani Abacha died, many Nigerians took to the streets gamboling and jubilating over his death, while some were sober and even cried when Sani Abacha died. Yet, it depends on the side of the divide; but at the same time it is also possible to balance the strength and weaknesses of people. No human being is completely bad and no human being is completely good. We all must learn to manage one another and see the good in people.

These are the controversies that surrounds Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and unfortunately, many have used his weakness more often against him than his strength. For many he is not a good man; but again for some he is a good man. Nonetheless, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai cannot and will never be a completely good man and will never be a completely bad man. One thing I know for certain is that he is the Chief Executive Officer and Governor of Kaduna State and as such as a Nigerian Citizen he should be engaged politically, socially and economically for it is the only way we can balance his strength and weakness and it is only when the Governor of Kaduna State is engaged in these manner that we can hope for a better outcome.

We can never get the best from a Governor or a President if we think we leave him to his weakness without engaging him. This is completely impossible; and engaging a Governor or a leader does not come by destructive criticism but more of constructive criticism so that in so doing the government of the day can work on its weakness and also enhance the capacity of its strength. This is exactly why we need to focus on the works and not on the person; although, the work and the person goes hand in hand, at the same time, we evaluate the work so as to make the person understand his weakness.

Despite these misinterpretations, nonetheless, in his second term in office, I see a Lee Kuan Yew who in his first term encountered so much challenges but needed to settle down for the job and also needed to be on the job Training. There is a top gear of the cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration when it comes to engaging people. Recently, I saw a group of young Nigerian Entrepreneurs who were able to send their proposal to the Governor of Kaduna State on water metering; and if I understand this group of Nigerian entrepreneurs, their business proposal is to provide a service that will help in linking water board billings to meter billings so that once a customer does not pay his water bills, the meter automatically cuts them off from getting water until they pay their water bills. I think this caught the interest of the Kaduna State Governor, who immediately asked them to officially write the government house so that they will be invited for discussion and if possible engagement.

Now, this for me is very inspiring and at the same time calls for every Nigerian Youth to be able to have something on the table to begin to engage government rather than mere criticism. I remember the popular saying attributed to President John F Kennedy of America In his 14-minute 1961 inaugural speech thus ”ask not what your country (Kaduna) can do for you – ask what you can do for your country (Kaduna)” (emphasis mine). This is really a big lesson so that as we talk to engage government, we should also act to engage government so that the relationship between the State and it’s citizenry will be a symbiotic relationship rather than a parasitic relationship. It is this kind of relationship that contributes to the Internally Generated Revenue of the State and this helps to change the mindset of seeing the state as a political jamboree.

Our young talented Nigerian youths residing in Kaduna should seize this as a golden opportunity, as the not too young to rule does not only promote political participation as I once reiterated, but also means take rule of your own life and destiny by contributing to Nation building. It is when these things are not put in place then we can accuse government of sabotage. As it is, Kaduna State Government is opening different avenues to ensure that the state thrives in ensuring that engagement does not come only by hate speeches but also by putting on the table what can attract government attention to increase the Internally Generated Revenue.

Despite this significant progress of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government, it is also expected that the government on its part does all it needs to do as it makes every effort to carry everyone along in a manner that will reduce and ameliorate the level of marginalisation, the anti-dote of which is the cosmopolitanization and urbanization process that constitutes the Philosophy of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Government. There is a need to ensure that psychological bridges are constructed in this cosmopolitanization and urbanization process as the issues are addressed so that everyone can be engaged in all ramifications.





ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]



