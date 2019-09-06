Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Cosmopolitanization and Urbanization Policy Framework Part III: Towards a More People Oriented Engagement -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

The joy of any successful government resides on the People and only when the people are fully part of the government. The citizens of Kaduna State must realize that it is no longer business as usual as we constantly blame government for our failures if we cannot engage them positively. No government in Nigeria will be completely deaf to the plight of the people unless the people show a lack of concern to what government is doing. We all in Kaduna State ought to show a deep concern for what government is doing and what government is not doing. It is this concern that motivates government to do the needful for the progress of society. We all ought to engage the Government of Kaduna State in its effort most especially in the area of security.

Recently, I was so impressed when Mr. Samuel Aruwan who is the current Commissioner of Internal security did released a press security platform and gave out his direct email and numbers to the public should there be any red alert or security threats in any of the environments or areas in the state. This is indeed a welcome development and sometimes we might begin to ask how effective is this strategy to reduce the rate of insecurity in the State when there is an occasion of a threat. No doubt, we never can know how effective it can be until someone makes an attempt to call the numbers or send an email; and if the response does not favor the situation, then people can query and in fact make it known to the public the ineffectiveness of the numbers as given by the office of the Commissioner for Internal Security in Kaduna State. Government will always do its best; but the citizens themselves are the only network in enhancing government effectiveness by ensuring they let government know when things are working and when they are not working in the State.

One of our greatest risk in Kaduna State and which is peculiar to any society in the world is the threat to security and I have come to realize that eventhough the government is the Chief Security Officer of the State, the state cannot really provide this 100% but the state can create and provide an enabling and conducive policies to help reduce insecurity but the people have to do their own part. Unfortunately, in Kaduna State there is no longer night life compare to the way we use to have it in those good old days but again I think as a people there is need to also think strategically to ensure that we as citizens in Kaduna State we should be our brothers and sisters keeper so that we can ensure that everyone is safe within our environment.

Unfortunately, the unbridled individualism of the West has crippled into our African society that everyone is beginning to feel indifferent about his neighbour and this I must say does not in anyway contribute to the progress and development of any society. It is important we understand the cultural dynamics of the West and the culture we are coming from as Africans. Culture has an important dynamics to development and until we realize this dynamics we might just be living a superficial lifestyle which might even increase the suicide rate in Nigeria. As such, we as neighbours in Kaduna State no longer check on one another, we know longer make visitations to our neighbours and this has crippled the need to be interested in your next door neighbour. I remember those days as a child growing up in Kaduna our neighbours were like close relatives and one of the things that brought us more closer was the environmental sanitation. The environmental sanitation was fun and government brought out a policy that in every first and last Saturday of the month there is no movement until 10am. We all cleaned up the neighbourhood together and after which we gisted as neighbours and this created a bond. Our parents then got involved themselves in the cleaning the surroundings and we the children followed suit.

In responding to the cosmopolitanization and urbanization policy framework of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Government, what effort are we making as a people to help government push forward and become more committed to governance. The truth is, this is a collective effort. It is an effort that defies ethnic consideration and religious entanglement. It is an effort to get everyone involved to pursue one goal and purpose and which is a happy life and a secured environment. What role ate the youths playing in this regard and this is were security can become an entrepreneurial opportunity for most Nigerian Youths residing in Kaduna State. Yes, the Nigerian Constitution or government has not given room for State policing but there is room for community policing. What is wrong if some group of youths within the state constitute themselves as vigilante group who will be paid by the community were they reside so they can help in securing the lives and properties within the areas. I remember as a young child growing in Barnawa New Extension and Barnawa Shagari Low Cost; I knew then what the youths then we’re doing was to make a roster for community policing. In fact, then they were not even paid but they did voluntarily to ensure that people slept in peace. It was a turn by turn mandate as they go around during the night hitting metals time after time to alert any foreign body that the boys are awake. I remember even most times my father will not come home to sleep until it is 4am because it was their turn to watch the environment.

Unfortunately, today this is not workable because everyone feels too important in the society and no individual is ready to make sacrifices; but we forget that sacrifices is part of the commitment we make as a people to ensure the successes of government. Until we are ready to make sacrifice as a people government will never satisfy our aspirations. We as a people must always work so hard so that the cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration can solidify and consolidate our democratic expectations. As a people most times before we begin to abuse and throw hate speeches on government, I will ask myself what have I done as a person to ensure that this government is potent in the aspirations of its citizens? Am I a liability to the state or an asset to the state? Am I a liability to myself or an asset to myself? How best can I help government in securing the state? These and many more questions can help the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in meeting up to what we expect of him in his cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of consolidating our democracy.

There is no perfect institution in the world, but every institution must make effort to bring value to its people so that the people in turn can see the need to put across their own talents and resources for the best interest of the state. It is a symbiotic relationship and not a parasitic relationship as we anticipate a more friendly and robust environment as we are beginning to perceive. This responsibility is a collaborative responsibility and we ought to make sure we be our brother and sisters keeper.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]