Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Sleepless Night and the People’s Fears and Worries -By Timothy Dokpesi Adidi

One of the most difficult situation faced by a leader is when he is placed in a difficult situation and finds it difficult to explain the realities that confronts him ; but at the same time he knows what he is up to and becomes focused to his dreams and aspirations. No doubt, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State has his dreams and aspirations; and what makes this more difficult is the fact that it seems many Nigerians and his followers or those loyal to him understands his dreams and aspirations more than him and this has a multifaceted dimensions to the interpretation of the scenario as we find today.

This has even gotten to the point that anything Mallam Nasir El-Rufai does is perceived with suspicion and doubts; and as it is this makes it even more difficult for social and political commentators to draw the line between establishing the developmental realities as seen and perceived in Kaduna State, and the intention of the Governor in doing what he has done and he is doing presently in moving Kaduna State forward. For many, any attempt to showcase the Governor’s development and contribution to the welfare of the people suggest that such a person is in the pay roll of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and when you try to say what he has not done so as to make him do the needful, then it is either you are against the status quo or you are against the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State and this definitely will raise serious issues and make one fall victim of a political anathema. This I understand is enough to make Mallam Nasir El-Rufai get Sleepless Nights.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will definitely get Sleepless night because as he tries to balance the divide, he will be thinking of what to do to please the people of Kaduna State. If he tires to favor the people in Kaduna South, those in Kaduna North will accuse him of not representing his own people were he got the highest number of votes and they will accuse him of also trying to score a political point and this is enough to cause Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Sleepless nights. Recently, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai decided to enrol his son in a public school and it was all over the social media and yet, he is perceived to be deceiving the public and creating a media image that is not true; but, should Mallam Nasir El-Rufai send his son to Europe and America to study, he will be accused of using public funds to send his son abroad for studies while the children of the poor masses receive an education that is below standard; and this definitely will not make the Governor sleep.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been able to pay the minimum wage and also increased the salaries of government workers by 40% to 60% and the people who received these salaries have not come out to deny how much have entered their bank account; and whether it is true or not. I am still waiting to here any government salary earner in Kaduna State to either inbox me and deny this development of salary increase; and still I have not seen any despite my call on the social media for persons who feel they have not received any salary increment or minimum wage as approved by the Kaduna State Governor. On the above mentioned matter, nobody has reached me, and until then I will assume all is well. Despite this development, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is being accused of approving salaries not approved by the National Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress and all the government policies that will drive home the policy framework of government salary increment. How then do you think Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will sleep?

No doubt, these are difficult times for the Governor of Kaduna State as he is being put forward before the media as one who has the fears and worries of the public. This is so, most especially in a moment like this when Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has not come out openly to declare before Nigerians his intention for 2023; but already, we are seeing placards and posters going round and making waves that they want Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for 2023 as the Nigerian President. This again is enough to cause the Governor of Kaduna State Sleepless nights. Why is this so? For every achievement made by the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led administration is pre-empted to mean a strategic move for his 2023 political ambition. The question I will always ask is: “what is actually wrong with political ambition?” It is very simple, there is nothing wrong; but yet there are fears and worries for most people who might have a trust deficit for the Governor of Kaduna State; this too should be able to make the Governor have Sleepless night.

Nonetheless, one fact remains despite the diversity of misunderstanding and misinterpretations, and if I am in the situation of the Governor I definitely will have Sleepless night eventhough I am not sure whether he does or not. But for certain the Governor will be asking himself some basic fundamental questions. How do I as Governor of Kaduna cure the fears and worries of the people who are yet to understand my intentions and the significant developments so far? This indeed will be a very difficult thing to do because the Governor himself must and should market himself the best way he can when it comes to balancing the divide in Kaduna State and he should do this so as to cure himself of this imaginary Sleepless Nights as created by the writer.

The truth is, even as it is one can understand the dynamics of the political struggle faced by the Governor of Kaduna State. Nonetheless, I can assure the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government that the springboard for his political carreer are the Kaduna State people. Ever since the writer began his focus on this government most especially in the second term of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government, it is obvious that there are mixed feelings of the perceived personality of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Some are not even sure of what to say about the Governor of Kaduna State because they seem yet to understand the direction Kaduna State is moving towards; eventhough they cannot deny the realities of his achievements. The moment they are beginning to see the need to be on his side, then again something comes up and they again begjn to have doubts. But, be that as it may, it is important for the Governor of Kaduna in the eye of the storm to become sensitive to the hopes and aspirations of the Kaduna State people.

I therefore will put forward before the Governor of Kaduna State the need to open his doors wider for consultation and communication. I say wider because I believe there is a good social media interaction between the Governor of Kaduna State and the people; but again I believe it can be wider than what it is now so that there is a balance inclusion in other for the peoples fears and worries and this will reduce the imaginary Sleepless Night as created and portrayed by the writer. This Sleepless nights is indeed positive if translated into the realities and circumstances that confronts us as a people in Kaduna State but the Sleepless nights shall become worrisome to the Governor when there is a perceived imbalance in Kaduna State.

It is also important we understand the dynamics and process of development as the fears and worries of the people should come with patience and endurance for the realization of the cosmopolitanization and urbanization framework policy of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government. Patience and understanding is needed to the point of constantly engaging the Governor in a constructive manner without creating hate speeches that will endanger his personality. This is the only way to go for a frutiful engagement as the people and residents of Kaduna State key into the prospects of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]