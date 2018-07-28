Mass Defection: New Drama in the Making -By Tijani Abdulkabeer

The wound of today was born from yesterday.

Nigeria Political structure have been marred with lots of irregularities which has rendered us incapable of the system of government we claimed to be practicing. Indeed,we keep conducting elections every four years but believe me the positive impact still yet to be felt. In writing we claim to be a Democratic state while in action we are not far from a unitary state whereby the central/federal government is stronger than the other levels of government.

Inconsequentiality, In the last couple of months this nation experience constant killings of our fellow compatriots unjustly,innocent blood were littered on the ground while some few were subjected to coma.Obviously, it was glaring that our representative are unable to protect our lives and property as their cruel heart never felt pity for this land.They acclaimed all to be a political propaganda and so not deem it fit to deploy capable hands to the affected areas. Besides, It is sardonic that just of recent the table has changed from the most important to the less important.

The present cross carpeting by the President of the senate Dr.Bukola Saraki and other senators from APC to PDP have just marked another episode of the dramatic scene that have always been displayed every now and then.I begin to wonder what are the disparities between the same caliber of people regrouping themselves all in the name of defection? What makes PDP a better and distinct party from APC?.It is crystal clear the two partys involved have both ruled without nothing to show except frayed infrastructure, destruction of the education sector,looting of the nation blind to mention few.why have they find joy in blindfolding the poor masses while it is glaring that all this adversary is not in the interest of the masses. For how long would we be fooled? as they keep on cooking up tricky stories,pretending to be of good character whereas they are a political animals.

On the contrary, our representatives, who ought to task themselves on good governance, even development, protection of lives and properties and quickly heal the wound in the land, rather, they keep on disengaging and defecting from a disorganized party to a disjointed party when it is even bodacious that our problem does not lie in a particular political party. Our problem remains that power has been concentrated in the hands of some few majority who think they are too powerful to be dealt with and as a result perpetuate evil without been punished.

As we approach yet another historic moment, it is pertinent to sensitize,orientate and educate our fellow compatriots especially the youths,the sage,Market women,Aagberos,vulcanizers,okada riders because we form the majority of the electorates and the power to sack those tired legs in power lies in our hands.We must revolt and disengage ourselves in being used as an instrument of destruction during election era.We must stop been deceived by worldly frivolities from politicians while aspiring for political post because we tend to suffer the most subsequently. Furthermore,our votes must be based on merit,competence,materialism and constitutional backing,we must scrap out prebendal politics from our political scene.Again,Our fate is in our hands and as a people we need to work together not as a divided people that we are now. We need to think,plan,act and not speaking in staccato voice because the result is dangerous to the society.

In the very end,to have ear is not to listen,to listen is not to hear,to hear is not to understand,to understand is not to put to practice.I know that writing this may not get me many friends,but it always gets me the right ones.

Tijani Abdulkabeer is a student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan and can be reached via: [email protected]

