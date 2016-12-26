Mavrodi Mavrodi Melnikova A.K.A MMM Scheme: Scam or Legit?

In November 2015, MMM launched its Nigerian website, claiming a 30% per month return and other acquirable bonuses. By late July this year, 2.4 million people had already signed up to the scheme. On the 13th of this month however, MMM shocked many people throughout metropolitan Nigeria when it announced the freezing of all members’ accounts due to “systems overload”. This consequently led to wide spread panic and even attempted suicides. The following day after the shock announcement, LASEMA had to plead with Lagosians to dial their emergency number if they spot anyone trying to commit suicide. They took this action, because of the number of suicides MMM caused in Russia were it originated from.

As Nigerians, we often like to pride ourselves as a people who cannot be deceived or duped, who are street smart and “sharp”; hence the popular parlance “Nija no dey carry last”. Most fraudulent schemes around the world have more often been performed and attributed to us such as the advanced fee fraud (419) and Internet scam (a.k.a Yahoo Yahoo). Locally, the scam were you will be asked to bring money in purchasing chemicals for printing more money after when a few naira or dollar notes have been “washed” in your presence gained popularity not too long ago. If indeed the MMM scheme is a fraud, with the multitudes of Nigerians who participated, then “Nija don carry last” in this occasion.

If the MMM is a con, why did so many people fall for it? Many Nigerians, both highly educated and illiterate folks, have fallen victim to it. Many have said it is due to greed, gullibility and perhaps vulnerability. Some have even attributed it to insatiable desires and the current recession bedeviling the country. However, for me, the problem has to do with our culture/belief systems. Over the years, we have been taught that money can come as a miracle; as such believe anything that is said to make money. Our culture has promoted a mentality that people can make huge sums of money without working hard for it and irrespective of the political and economic conditions of the country.

It’s very sad but the truth is that our belief system has consistently encouraged the magical thinking of money and the ways it can be multiplied. From urban legends recycled in Nollywood movies that promote ideas about money rituals, to the prosperity gospel regularly preached in many of our religious institutions, to sleazy politicians who flaunt wealth before the public even when there is scant evidence of their productivity, many Nigerians have consequently become vulnerable and victims of many a scam artist. Similarly, in the online media, we see pictures of heaps of dollars, pounds, luxury cars and items. To these images is an appended prayer that says these “blessings” can be yours and “if you believe, type Amen”. Before you know it, such images would have gotten more than a million “likes” and “Amen” to a prayer that offers them what they never worked for.

To unsuspecting Nigerians, a quick Google search would reveal the answer to my aforementioned question of whether the scheme is a scam or not. МММ was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world’s largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. (For those who do not know the meaning of a Ponzi scheme, it is a fraudulent investment operation that pays returns to investors from their own money or money paid by subsequent investors, rather than from any actual profit earned). By different estimates, from 5 to 40 million people lost up to $10 billion, the exact figures are not known even to the founders. An important factor in the scheme’s success is word of mouth, but most of the company’s success came from its extremely aggressive ad campaign, which appealed to the general public, in Nigeria’s case, the country’s unemployed were primary targets.

In 1994, the police closed the offices of MMM for tax evasion. In the aftermath at least 50 investors, having lost all of their money, committed suicide. Several organizations of “deceived investors” made efforts to recover their lost investments, but the founder manipulated their indignation and directed it at the government. In August 1994 the founder was arrested for tax evasion. In 2011, MMM re-opened as “MMM Global” with up to 110 subsidiaries per country, it became widely popular in various African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Kenya. In South Africa, the scheme was identified as a possible Ponzi scheme by the National Consumer Commission and accounts of clients were frozen. In Zimbabwe, MMM became widely popular in urban areas same as Nigeria and the country’s Reserve Bank warned its citizens to stay clear of the program as it could be a fraudulent scheme. In September this year, MMM issued a freeze on all accounts, just like it did in Nigeria in December. In China, their government banned MMM on the grounds that it is a Ponzi scheme.

Well if the above doesn’t confirm the MMM scheme as a fraud, I don’t know what will. The government via the Central Bank and NDIC had warned Nigerians against the scheme. What many Nigerians who have fallen victims to the scheme are banking on is that the scheme will resume operations next year as they promised. However, in Zimbabwe, after promising that they would be back, they actually came back, but with a catch. After their accounts were unfrozen, members would get an 80% loss of their available funds should they decide to withdraw them. This made some participants let their funds remain in the program while others who withdrew their funds suffered an 80% loss. For all the MMM’s raves and rants, If something is too good to be true, it usually is too good to be true.

I wish you all Merry Xmas and a happy New Year!

Written by Abdulsalam Jubril

